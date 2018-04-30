Kathy Griffin Survives Decapitated Trump Scandal, Heads on Tour

Kathy Griffin has survived the decapitated Donald Trump photo scandal, and she's back on the road with the Laugh Your Head Off tour. That's right: The comedian who spent a good chunk of last year being contrite is sticking her finger into old wounds and making orange-head jokes. And she promises she will be as cutting to the president as ever.
“Donald Trump will not survive the live and hilarious indictment I will be bringing down on his orange head. Did I say head?” Griffin said in a statement.
"You’re gonna get the whole story," she added. "We will talk about THE photo that sparked a conversation around the world, how my mom Maggie still watches Fox News and thinks I might be in ISIS, and hell, I’ll even walk you through my interrogation by the feds. You’re not gonna get that story anywhere else! Oh, and did I mention that my next door neighbors during this whole ordeal are none other than Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye Kardashian-West?”
The Denver show will take place on August 22 at the Paramount Theatre.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 1, and can be purchased at Live Nation and Altitude Tickets.
