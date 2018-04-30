Kathy Griffin Survives Decapitated Trump Scandal, Heads on Tour

Kathy Griffin has survived the decapitated Donald Trump photo scandal, and she's back on the road with the Laugh Your Head Off tour. That's right: The comedian who spent a good chunk of last year being contrite is sticking her finger into old wounds and making orange-head jokes. And she promises she will be as cutting to the president as ever.

“Donald Trump will not survive the live and hilarious indictment I will be bringing down on his orange head. Did I say head?” Griffin said in a statement.