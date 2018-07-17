Keith Garcia Dishes on Five Best Bets at the Sie’s 2018 CinemaQ Film Fest

As founder of CinemaQ, Sie FilmCenter chief programmer Keith Garcia (and former Westword scribe) considers the comprehensive LGBTQ film festival his baby. Back on the job at the Sie, he’s once again promoting his brainchild — now in its ninth year, running July 18 to 22.

Says Garcia: “Selecting five films from this year's bumper crop is really hard, because we already selected the top of an even bigger crop! The best way to not miss anything is to buy a CinemaQ badge and spend all this week with us. You really won't be sorry, but if I must be Sophie and make a choice, well…” Garcia’s top five not-to-miss CinemaQ screenings follow.



Good Manners

Saturday, July 21, 9:30 p.m.

First, all I need to say is Brazilian. Lesbian. Werewolf movie. If that doesn't make you turn your head, I'll dip further. Good Manners is one of the most fun, original, rich, female and LGBTQ stories I've seen in quite some time — a film that pulls you in with its wild premise: A woman, down on her luck, becomes a pre-nanny for a very pregnant, wealthy single mother-to-be who begins sleepwalking and developing quite a hunger for meat. But it keeps you full with a second act that becomes an engrossing celebration of motherhood and, as promised, lycanthropy. (Returns to the Sie on August 24 for a full run.)