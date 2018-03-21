Good Programming Comes Naturally to Sie FilmCenter's Keith Garcia

In his first reign as a programmer at the Sie FilmCenter, Keith Garcia became synonymous with the Sie experience, balancing the best in independent film with the fun stuff, from horror-flick and sci-fi series to cultish one-shots from the film and video underground. He moved on in late 2014 for another opportunity, and to devote more time to making a dream come true: a drag-scene tell-all called The Heels Have Eyes, for which he planned to infiltrate and document Denver’s queen culture, working up to taking the stage himself in full drag while the cameras roll.

While Heels is still in production (Garcia says he hopes to have something definitive to show in November), Garcia chose an offer recently that he couldn’t refuse. The Sie job came open again, and he grabbed it, with new responsibilities and programming options to work with.

“After a solid interim period, I’m back full-time at the Denver Film Society with a new title, chief programmer for the Sie FilmCenter,” Garcia says, citing big changes already happening on the Sie’s three screens as the sweet spot of his new job there: the ability to work more high-profile mainstream films into the mix. “We were given an open conversation to open a large film, Lady Bird — which finally closed after eighteen weeks,” he explains.