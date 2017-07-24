menu

Kevin Smith and Ralph Garman Are Coming to Colorado to Slam Hollywood

Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week


Monday, July 24, 2017 at 2:05 p.m.
By Kyle Harris
Kevin Smith, the brains behind Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Zack and Miri Make a Porno and many other indie classics, is coming to Colorado with Ralph Garman, of Family Guy and Ted fame, to take a jab at the Hollywood industry that pays their bills.

The event — based on the duo's podcast, The Hollywood Babble On With Kevin Smith and Ralph Garman — will take place at Boulder Theater, at 8 p.m., on Saturday, December 9.

Tickets are $30 to $50 and go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, July 28, online at the Boulder Theater website.

Take a sneak peak at the duo in action below.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

