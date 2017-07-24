Kevin Smith and Ralph Garman Are Coming to Colorado to Slam Hollywood
|
Fine Arts Center
Kevin Smith, the brains behind Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Zack and Miri Make a Porno and many other indie classics, is coming to Colorado with Ralph Garman, of Family Guy and Ted fame, to take a jab at the Hollywood industry that pays their bills.
The event — based on the duo's podcast, The Hollywood Babble On With Kevin Smith and Ralph Garman — will take place at Boulder Theater, at 8 p.m., on Saturday, December 9.
Tickets are $30 to $50 and go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, July 28, online at the Boulder Theater website.
Take a sneak peak at the duo in action below.
