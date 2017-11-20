Five Things to Know About Keystone This Season

Winter is coming! In this year’s installment of the Edge, Westword’s annual guide to winter activities, we’ve got the what’s what, the what’s new, and the what to do at ski areas and mountain towns across the state. From skiing and snowboarding to new mountain roller coasters, fat-bike tours, snowmobile adventures, hot-springs soaks and more, the Edge — inserted in the November 16 edition of Westword — will help you plan your vacation days, personal days, powder days and sick days from now until spring. Here's the scoop on Keystone
KEYSTONE RESORT
keystoneresort.com
970-496-4000
Opening day at Keystone was Friday, November 10. Here are five things you need to know about Keystone this season:
1. Stay for the night skiing, open until 8 p.m., especially if you got a late start out of Denver or got stuck in I-70 traffic on the way up. “Keystone offers the longest ski day in all of Colorado,” says Keystone spokesman Russell Carlton. “Families can enjoy the star-filled sky as they ski and snowboard on Keystone’s multiple lighted trails.”
2. Bring the kids. Maybe the most family-friendly and kid-centric of all of Colorado’s ski areas, Keystone offers free skiing for kids twelve and under with any two-night lodging package, and also hosts Kidtopia events throughout the season, like the Kidtopia Spectacular (December 15-24), Kidtopia Culinary Festival (February 9-17) and Kidtopia Music Experience (March 2-10).
3. Keystone’s award-winning A51 Terrain Park has expanded to over sixty acres for the 2017-2018 season, with a dedicated chairlift and more than 100 jumps and jibs in six different zones (the beginner Easy Street park; intermediate Park Lane, I-70 and the Alley; and pro-level Main Street with a three-set jump line). This year Keystone will debut a new fifteen-foot mini halfpipe (Olympic-sized halfpipes are 22 feet tall) in the Lower I-70 park zone.
4. Cat skiing with Keystone Adventure Tours ($285 per person) will put you into powdery above-treeline and above-12,000-feet intermediate and expert terrain, with a private guide in the Independence, Bergman and Erickson Bowls, which are technically within the ski area’s boundaries. A gourmet lunch in the Indy Yurt is included, as are avalanche beacon rentals and optional Salomon demo skis.
5. For a dinner splurge, try Alpenglow Stube, the mountaintop Bavarian restaurant at Keystone’s North Peak, which takes two gondola rides to get to. At 11,444 feet, it’s “the highest AAA Four-Diamond dining experience in North America,” according to Carlton. Make reservations through Open Table, or call 800-354-4386.
