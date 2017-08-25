Kimpton Hotel Born Delivers Artful Interior, Exterior to Union Station

The wall behind the front desk displays a piece from each of the artists shown elsewhere in the Hotel Born.

The Kimpton Hotel Born opened in mid-August at 1600 Wewatta Street, adding another upscale hotel to the LoDo/Union Station area. Like the nearby Crawford and Maven, the Hotel Born is full of art: 32 local artists are represented by more than 700 works. And you don't need to check in to the hotel, in a brand-new building that itself is a work of art, to check some of them out.

"The community has become more interested in supporting and discovering artists," says Mark Falcone, CEO and founder of Continuum Partners, the firm developing the Hotel Born and the surrounding neighborhood. "Denver, in our view, is a totally sophisticated town filled with authentic personal expression. You aren’t measured by your handbag, though maybe you are by your bike."

Mark Falcone, CEO and founder of Continuum Partners, the firm that built the hotel. Linnea Covington