Kindergarten teacher Angee Bloome spotted at the Westword Music Showcase on June 23.
Kindergarten teacher Angee Bloome spotted at the Westword Music Showcase on June 23.
Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Teacher Angee Bloome's Style Sizzles at Westword Music Showcase

Mauricio Rocha | June 29, 2018 | 6:49am
Denver's temperature is scorching, and so are this city's fashion and music offerings.

We spotted kindergarten teacher Angee Bloome in a sea of spectators at the Westword Music Showcase on June 23, decked out in silver jewelry. Illinois resident Bloome happened to be visiting Denver on the day of Showcase, an annual music extravaganza in the Golden Triangle. During a break between acts, we chatted with her about her bohemian look, where she shops and more.

Bloome wears a yellow bohemian dress with silver accessories and brown suede fringe sandals at the Westword Music Showcase.
Bloome wears a yellow bohemian dress with silver accessories and brown suede fringe sandals at the Westword Music Showcase.
Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Westword: Who or what inspires your style?

Angee Bloome: I would say the 1970s. I really love that style, and try to incorporate that today. I like the free, easy, breezy style. I like to people-watch. I like to see what people are wearing, and how people are wearing things, and then I'll take bits and pieces and make it my own.

What is your favorite color?

Green.

An assortment of Bloome's silver jewelry, including one of her favorite accessories: rings.
An assortment of Bloome's silver jewelry, including one of her favorite accessories: rings.
Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What is your favorite accessory?

I love a good ring.

What is your style mantra, or something you say to yourself when you get ready?

If you look good, you feel good.

Teacher Angee Bloome's Style Sizzles at Westword Music ShowcaseEXPAND
Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Where do you shop?

Well, at Whiskey River Dry Goods; it's a store back home in Illinois that my friend owns. But I can go to Walmart or a Goodwill and find something. Sometimes I like to find things and then cut them up and make them my own. I'll shop everywhere from Walmart to Free People. All over.

Is there anything you would like to add?

I am a more of a free, breezy kind of girl. It's all depends on my mood, and it evolves.

Like Bloome, always be free and ever-evolving with your style, Denver. And never miss a great music festival!

 
Mauricio Octavio Rocha graduated from Metropolitan State University of Denver in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in English Writing and a minor in Cinema Studies; He has been writing about fashion and style for Westword since 2012. Rocha also writes songs for his music and art project, VULGAR FEVER.

