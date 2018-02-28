Countdown to the Kirkland Museum Opening

The new Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art will officially debut on Saturday, March 10. But it's already a Mile High landmark, one of the most significant works of architecture constructed in Denver so far this century.

A little more than a decade after the original Kirkland Museum opened on Capitol Hill, founder Hugh Grant decided that the facility was too small and its location too far from the cluster of museums just south of the Civic Center. So a few years ago, land was purchased on Bannock Street and West Twelfth Avenue, just a half-block from the Denver Art Museum’s Hamilton Building and across Bannock from the Clyfford Still Museum, and the museum started building.

The new Kirkland Museum is much larger than the old one and sparkles like a jewel. The main pavilion is clad in ceramic and glass baguettes done in a range of yellow and gold shades, lending the entire composition a sense of luxuriousness. That visual richness is enhanced by the abstract sculptures on the Bannock Street lawn, tinted glass fins that mark the main entry near the intersection with West 12th Avenue, and the essentially symmetrical composition of the building’s volumes. The architect is Olson Kundig from Seattle, with Jim Olson and Kirsten Murray serving as the designers. In addition to the new building, the Kirkland also includes the historic Vance Kirkland Studio building, which was moved from its old location on Pearl Street to a site immediately north of the new structure.