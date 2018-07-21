 


Reader: Lakeside Amusement Park Is One of My Favorite Places in Town
Jay Vollmar

Reader: Lakeside Amusement Park Is One of My Favorite Places in Town

Westword Staff | July 21, 2018 | 4:33am
This week, for your amusement, we ventured to Lakeside, the 110-year-old park that's now the last privately owned amusement park in metro Denver. Lakeside Amusement Park has had its ups and downs over the past century, and it's about to get a new roller coaster, which excites some fans.

And worries others.

Comments Kevin:

Love Lakeside. One thing: Years ago there was a coaster at a Kansas City amusement park that got clobbered for calling it Zyklon. Zyclon B is the gas that the Nazis used to murder Jews in the showers. Change the goddam name.

Says Theodore:

 Great article! Learned several new things about one of my favorite places in town!

Adds Rob: 

Bring back the miniature golf....

Warns Eric: 

Sorry, I'm sure they will tear it down. Good location. So much land.

And then there's this from Eryn:

 Quite possibly the longest article I've ever seen.

Eryn obviously hasn't been reading too many Westword stories. Here's more of our coverage of Lakeside.

Reader: Lakeside Amusement Park Is One of My Favorite Places in Town
Jay Vollmar

"After 110 Years of Ups and Downs, a New Coaster Could Take Lakeside to New Heights"

Reader: Lakeside Amusement Park Is One of My Favorite Places in TownEXPAND
Brandon Marshall

"Gothic Takeover at Lakeside Amusement Park"

Reader: Lakeside Amusement Park Is One of My Favorite Places in Town
Denver Public Library

"Ten Things You Didn't Know About Lakeside Amusement Park"

Reader: Lakeside Amusement Park Is One of My Favorite Places in Town
Jay Vollmar

"Ten Reasons Why Lakeside Amusement Park Rules"

For 110 years, Lakeside Amusement Park has been a landmark on the edge of Denver, first as a testament to boosters’ desire to add beauty to the young city, then as one family’s determination to offer affordable family fun to residents of the aging city. It’s a beloved institution that’s made the transition from Beaux Arts grandeur to Art Deco design to what today often looks like nostalgic kitsch.

But there are changes in the works. This summer, Lakeside will get its first new ride in years, a Zyklon model steel roller coaster that may well give the classic 1940 wooden Cyclone a run for its money.

When was the last time you went to Lakeside? What's your favorite thing about the amusement park? Post a comment or email your thoughts to editorial@westword.com.

