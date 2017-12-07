Last Call for Listings for Our New Year's Eve 2017 Guide

When the clock struck twelve last New Year's Eve, did you strike out?
There's still time to make plans for New Year's Eve 2017, ensuring that next year gets off to a much better start. Our annual New Year's Eve Guide, coming in the December 21 issue of Westword, will have hundreds of suggestions for great things to do in metro Denver on December 31.
And if you’re offering hosting a public event or putting on a show December 31, we want to include it in this guide. Send information to editorial@westword.com no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, December 7.
