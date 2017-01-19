Last Chance to Catch Wesley Taylor in An Act of God, Reviews of Two More Shows

Oh, God! Wesley Taylor has the whole world in his hands. denvercenter.org

With the new year comes a slew of new productions, as well as a cast change in one of Denver's hottest shows: After this weekend, Wesley Taylor will be leaving An Act of God, so catch him while you can. Keep reading for a review of that show, which will run through April with Steven Burge in the lead role, as well as two productions in town.

An Act of God. God has appeared to us in the person of Broadway and television actor Wesley Taylor (Smash, The Good Wife). In this ninety-minute script by David Javerbaum, winner of multiple Emmys for his work on The Daily Show, God explains that he’s “a jealous, petty, sexist, racist, mass-murdering narcissist” — something we could have guessed simply from the state of the world — who has come back to edit the Ten Commandments because they’re out of date. With God are his two favorite angels: Gabriel, who actually seems quite a bit more compassionate and ethical than the deity himself, and Michael, who’s prone to asking difficult questions, and whom God rapidly silences and punishes. Lounging in dazzling white robes on a dazzling white sofa in an elegantly dazzling room, God acquaints us with his thinking. He doesn’t have much patience with football players’ constant evocations of his name, and he mocks evolution deniers — well, sort of. It’s possible he actually meant this: “I planted all of it.... In Me all things are fakeable. I molded the fossils; I modified the DNA; I specialized the finch beaks; heck, I booked Darwin’s cruise.” It does turn out that he has no problem with homosexuality, and the evangelical insistence that he created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve, is exactly backward. Steve did precede Eve — Eve was created later through surgical intervention. But assume an enlightened God who’ll rightfully ridicule right-wing hyper-religiosity while honoring compassionate politics and dropping the occasional genuinely enlightening truth. This is also a God who enjoyed watching Abraham’s terrible sorrow when he was ordered to kill his first-born son, Isaac; finds the Book of Job insanely funny; and cannot comprehend his own son Jesus’s desire to redeem humankind. God sort of gets away with all this because his earthly manifestation — that is, Wesley Taylor — is so charming and has such magnificent abs. But if you’re hoping for a moment of redemption, a Hallmark Card aphorism, a realization that Jesus had it right and suffering is terribly wrong, don’t hold your breath. Presented into April at the Garner Galleria, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org. Read the full review of An Act of God.

Karen Slack and Drew Horwitz in Burn This. Rachel D. Graham Photography

Burn This. Burn This begins in grief as Anna, a onetime dancer turned choreographer, mourns the loss of her roommate and dance partner, Robbie, who died in a boating accident with his lover, Dom. Anna’s own lover is Burton, a low-key and pleasant-spoken screenwriter, and he attempts to comfort her as she describes the sad ironies of Robbie’s funeral: His out-of-town family had never seen him dance and apparently had no idea he was gay. Anna’s other roommate, Larry, is in and out of the action, contributing sardonic interjections. But late that night, all hell breaks loose as Robbie’s brother, Pale, thunders at the door and then erupts into the room. He has come to collect his brother’s things, but he’s too coked up to be even halfway functional, and he engages in a loud, bitter monologue about the streets of New York City (“dying of crotch rot”), the difficulty he had parking his car, the state of his expensive trousers and the way his even more expensive lizard shoes make his feet burn: “You’d think a lizard’s got to be supple, right?” If you’ve never seen William Hahn on a stage before, you really need to catch him as Pale in Lanford Wilson's 1987 drama about love, loss and art; it’s hard to imagine any other actor embodying the role of Pale with the power, passion and perverse physical grace of Hahn. A performance of this magnitude could easily eclipse those of other actors, but director Warren Sherrill has provided a match by casting Karen Slack as Anna. Slack gives the role a vivid intensity even when she’s sitting perfectly still — listening, stunned, to Pale. Although the script has flaws – despite the stellar performances, I had no more idea why Anna would fall for Pale by the end of the play than I had at the beginning – this is still an absorbing, electrifying, don’t-miss production. Presented by Edge Theater Company through February 12, 1560 Teller Street, Lakewood, 303-232-0363, theedgetheater.com. Read the full review of Burn This.

Performers kick up their heels in Thoroughly Modern Millie. BDT Stage

Thoroughly Modern Millie. Thoroughly Modern Millie couldn’t be lighter. It provides a comically paper-thin plot, hummable but hardly memorable tunes and serviceable dialogue – but also lots and lots of fun, sparkly performances and some of the best tap-dancing you’ll see around here. The beginning is familiar: An innocent girl from Kansas arrives in 1922 New York determined to find success, which she defines as bobbing her hair, dressing like a flapper and landing a rich man to marry. Unfortunately, the first thing that happens is Millie gets mugged. The second is that she trips up a passerby, Jimmy, in search of help. Of course, he will turn out to be her love interest, although neither of them realizes it for quite a while. Soon she arrives at the Priscilla Hotel, where the proprietress is the evil, pseudo-Chinese Mrs. Meers, who, with the help of two young Chinese men she’s blackmailing, spirits away young girls to the brothels of Hong Kong. Millie makes a friend, takes a job and sets her sights on her boss, Trevor Graydon. Director Scott Beyette has assembled a team of top-notch dancers, and some of the numbers are brilliant — both as conceived and as executed. To audition for her job, Graydon has Millie take a letter. He begins dictating slowly, but with the help of a swift-tapping ensemble of secretaries and their equally swift-tapping typewriters, the letter evolves into a hyper-fast patter song, clearly based on Gilbert and Sullivan’s “I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major General” from The Pirates of Penzance. The musical direction is spot-on, the art deco set is pretty, and so are the accurate and amusing costumes; the action is bright and lively throughout. There has been a lot of discussion about the role of Mrs. Meers and her Chinese sidekicks, and whether these roles promote ugly stereotypes or mock them. In the 1920s, the Chinese were the victims of vicious racism in this country, resulting in exclusionary laws, murderous violence and ongoing rumors about the “yellow peril,” opium dens and attacks on white women. But it’s clear that Mrs. Meers is not Chinese. She’s a failed and wicked American actress who’s using, and therefore invalidating, the stereotype. As for Ching Ho and Bun Foo, they speak Mandarin and Cantonese — no “Asian speakee” or “velly good” here — and are acted sympathetically, eventually playing a heroic role in the action. Presented by BDT Stage through February 19, 5501 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder, 303-449-6000, bdtstage.com. Read the full review of Thoroughly Modern Millie.