Review: Send Me a Tenor Is Right on Key at Miners Playhouse

The Cleveland Orchestra is hosting a gala performance of Verdi’s Otello, and the star attraction is famed Italian tenor Tito Merelli, whose participation is sure to fatten the orchestra’s coffers. The only problem: It’s time for the afternoon rehearsal, and Tito hasn’t arrived. Saunders, the general manager, frets; his starstruck daughter, Maggie, daydreams; and assistant Max — who’s in love with Maggie — fusses about the stage, trying to keep things together. Tito eventually arrives with his wife, Maria, who hates his flirtatious tendencies and upon entering their hotel room instantly unleashes an Italian opera-esque storm of rage, passion and grief.

Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me a Tenor, written in the late 1980s, is a true farce, complete with slamming doors, mistaken identities and characters racing about at cross-purposes. Somehow, two Tito Merellis end up on the scene, each accused of the other’s deeds and misdeeds, and there’s a steady build to a satisfying and hilarious climax. Despite having won both an Olivier Award and a Tony, this isn’t the cleverest or most ingenious farce I’ve seen, and the fuzzy black wigs that go along with the Otello costume and are worn by both Titos in the mixup are questionable in this time of heightened racial tension. But the acting is energetic and capable, and the 1934 setting gives Miners Alley costume designer Crystal McKenzie an opening to create some truly gorgeous costumes for the gorgeous ladies of the cast.

We’re guessing that director Warren Sherrill, who created acclaimed versions of such complex and significant dramas as Euripides’s Medea, Jez Butterworth’s Jerusalem and Edward Albee’s A Delicate Balance at the now regrettably departed Edge Theater, enjoyed taking on this light-as-air comedy. His comic timing and bits of business are both excellent...and at least he avoided blackface.