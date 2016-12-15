menu

Let the Games Begin! Akihabara Arcade and Bar Now Open in Westminster

Thursday, December 15, 2016 at 7:01 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Devoted gamers at the opening of Akihabara BarEXPAND
Devoted gamers at the opening of Akihabara Bar
Danielle Lirette
A A

Tokyo's Akihabara district is a gamer's paradise — and now Brandon and Tiffany Osha have brought Akihabara to Westminster, turning that suburb into a mini-gamers' paradise. The grand opening of the Akihara Arcade and Bar last weekend attracted a crowd of gamers eager to take a turn at twenty different Japanese video consoles as well as some super-rare gems in the video-game world, including a giant controller hooked to an NES Classic Edition console. Danielle Lirette was there to capture all the action.

It may look like a strip-mall spot, but it's a gamer's paradise.EXPAND
It may look like a strip-mall spot, but it's a gamer's paradise.
Danielle Lirette

