Let the Games Begin! Akihabara Arcade and Bar Now Open in Westminster
Devoted gamers at the opening of Akihabara Bar
Tokyo's Akihabara district is a gamer's paradise — and now Brandon and Tiffany Osha have brought Akihabara to Westminster, turning that suburb into a mini-gamers' paradise. The grand opening of the Akihara Arcade and Bar last weekend attracted a crowd of gamers eager to take a turn at twenty different Japanese video consoles as well as some super-rare gems in the video-game world, including a giant controller hooked to an NES Classic Edition console. Danielle Lirette was there to capture all the action.
It may look like a strip-mall spot, but it's a gamer's paradise.
Now see the Akihabara slideshow here.
