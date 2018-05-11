Escape the Ordinary at Littleton's Lights Out Escape Rooms

Spring may be in the air, but it's Halloween in Littleton, where Lights Out Escape Rooms and Social Lounge is hosting its grand opening today, May 11.

Escape rooms are increasingly popular as night-out diversions, but owner Justin Goodchild thought that most of them didn't offer enough of an escape from the ordinary. “I’m one of those people," he explains. "Our house is the one in the neighborhood on Halloween that does the big setup, and that’s how this place came together.”

It shows: In the Sanctuary, the social lounge where people can wait their turn for one of the three escape rooms or simply hang out with a glass of wine or beer, realistic severed heads hangs from the ceiling, cutouts of B-movie slashers stand around, and horror trailers play on a projector. On Wednesdays, Lights Out will offer free screenings of some of the classics: Poltergeist, Get Out, The Rocky Horror Picture Show and the Nightmare on Elm Street series are already on tap for June. There are also of plenty spooky-themed board games to play.