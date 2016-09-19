Lit Calendar: Marisa Silver, Women Behaving Badly and Plenty of Poetry
© Bader Howar
Fairy tales and poetry transform the literary landscape in Denver this week. Here's where to get a piece of the magic.
Women Behaving Badly
Coffee at the Point
6 p.m. Wednesday, September 21 and Friday, September 23
The exhibit Women Behaving Badly opened last month at Coffee at the Point, and now the Five Points coffeehouse is hosting a series of related discussions. On Wednesday, the topic will be Women in Literature; on Friday, members of the East High Women's Liberature Class will share their "demons" as inspired by Lynda Barry's graphic novel, One Hundred Demons. Talks continue next week; find out more here.
Marisa Silver, Little Nothing
Tattered Cover Aspen Grove
7 p.m. Thursday, September 22
Free
If you favor twisted fairy tales and stories of magical transformation, some of them not too pretty, Marisa Silver’s Little Nothing, about a girl named Pavla who is born a dwarf in an imaginary Eastern Europe, will do nicely. Take a walk in the woods with Silver at the Tattered Cover in Aspen Grove, and you, too, might never be the same.
Lighthouse Presents: Assembly
Sie FilmCenter
6 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 23
Free
Poetry at a film festival? Why not? In observance of National Hispanic Heritage Month and as a prelude to the Denver Film Society's CineLatino fest's 7 p.m. screening of Neruda, the story of Chilean poet, activist and hunted communist Pablo Neruda, Lighthouse Writers Workshop will present some of the Denver Latino community’s best. Grab a seat to hear Alejandro Jimenez, Bobby LeFebre, Franklin Cruz, Stephen Garcia and Jozer Guerrero — but first, pick up your $12 ticket to the biopic, and plan to make an evening of it.
David Allen Reed, Howling Wolf Press
100 Thousand Women Poets for Change — The Quickening
McNichols Building
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 24
Tickets: $10
Poets are in the spotlight around the world during the last week of September, during an event created in 2011, 100 Thousand Poets for Change, a paean to poetry and spoken word. Denver joined the fray four years ago, and in 2016 will present five events over a week’s time, bringing together the diverse local poetry community’s best and brightest around the theme of "Clan Between the Wor(l)ds.” Events kick off on September 24 at the McNichols Building in Civic Center Park, with 100 Thousand Women Poets for Change — The Quickening, hosted by event co-producer Mila Popovich and dedicated to women’s voices and creativity. Find a complete lineup of 100 Thousand Poets for Change events in Denver online.
What's on the next page in Denver's literary world? Visit Westword's Literary Event listings for this week.



