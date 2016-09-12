Lit Calendar: SubText at Counterpath, Gloria Steinem and a Roald Dahl Celebration

Gloria Steinem reflects on My Life on the Road in Boulder on September 16. Photo by Annie Leibovitz

This week in the local literary world, you can learn how cities are planning for the future from developer Jonathan Rose, follow text as it weaves its way into the new-media universe with a powerful lineup at Counterpath, listen to American feminist legend Gloria Steinem reflect on her life — or just be a kid again, because it’s a Roald Dahl-tastic Wondercrump Weekend time at the Tattered Cover. Keep reading for details on the last three, and find out more about tonight's talk by Rose (complete with an appearance by Governor John Hickenlooper) here.

Counterpath

SubText: Text/Page/Screen

Counterpath

7 p.m. Thursday, September 15

Free, RSVP on the Facebook event page

Counterpath presents an evening devoted to the creative use of text in the modern arena, with help from an all-star local and national group of poets, small-press publishers and digital-media artists. A rare opportunity to see how text artfully crosses over from page to screen, SubText includes a broad swath of intermedia game changers. Visit Counterpath online for details on the distinguished lineup.

EXPAND Random House

Gloria Steinem, My Life on the Road

First United Methodist Church, Boulder

7:30 p.m. Friday, September 16

$25 voucher required to attend

A first lady of modern feminism, Gloria Steinem is still ticking at 82. She’ll discuss her book My Life on the Road and its metaphor of navigating life in a traveling state of mind, in a conversation with author Rosalind Wiseman, at the First United Methodist Church in Boulder. A $25 voucher, available online or at the door, not only gets you into the event hosted by the Boulder Book Store, but includes a pre-signed copy of the book’s paperback edition.

Catch a screening of Fantastic Mr. Fox at the Alamo Drafthouse; then, celebrate Roald Dahl at the Tattered Cover. 20th Century Fox

Wondercrump Weekend, Roald Dahl Birthday Parties

Tattered Cover Colfax Avenue and Aspen Grove

1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 17

Free

Fans of Roald Dahl’s funny and wicked fictional universe will be celebrating the late children’s author’s 100th birthday across the nation over a Wondercrump Weekend designed to appeal to an intergenerational legion of fans — but especially kids. The Tattered Cover is jumping in with parties at both the Colfax Avenue and Aspen Grove location, including games and giveaways, but celebrants in Littleton are invited to first take in an 11:30 a.m. screening of Wes Anderson’s treatment of Dahl’s Fantastic Mr. Fox at the Alamo Drafthouse. Hang on to your ticket — it’s good for 20 percent off any Dahl title at the Aspen Grove store. And there’s more good news: The Tattered Cover will donate another 10 percent of your Dahl purchase to Reach Out and Read Colorado's early-literacy programs.

