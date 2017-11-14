Review: This Love Letters Has the Write Stuff

A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters tells the story of a pair of intertwined lives in the simplest way possible. The 1989 work is often staged minimally, with two actors seated at a table reading their lines — which consist of letters the characters, Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III, send to each other from childhood through maturity to the borders of old age. But at the Lone Tree Arts Center, director Bruce K. Sevy has the action take place on a set representing a warm study, and his two actors move about, owning the entire space and sometimes crossing within a foot of each other, though never directly interacting. And though it seemed to me that every now and then that one or the other glanced at a script, for the most part they spoke with apparent freedom.

At the beginning, the two discuss parties and Andy’s all-boys’ school, and send each other drawings. Small details of their home lives leak out, as do some hints of who they really are at the core and what they will become. Melissa’s wealthy family — far wealthier than his, as she likes to remind Andy — is troubled, while his home life is conventional and intact. She hates writing and sometimes breaks the letter exchange to sulk in silence, but she is consistently drawn to shape and color — even the shape of a bed pan. Meanwhile, he’s dutifully following the path his father laid out for him. “You’re always doing the right thing,” Melissa complains. As they grow up, their letters reflect their changing lives and the complexities of their feelings for each other. It’s not surprising when she becomes an artist and moves to Italy, or when, after acquiring a law degree at Harvard and rising steadily through the legal ranks, he enters politics.