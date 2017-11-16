Loveland Ski Area: Five Things to Know This Ski Season

Winter is coming! In this year’s installment of the Edge, Westword’s annual guide to winter activities, we’ve got the what’s what, the what’s new, and the what to do at ski areas and mountain towns across the state. From skiing and snowboarding to new mountain roller coasters, fat-bike tours, snowmobile adventures, hot-springs soaks and more, the Edge — inserted in the November 16 edition of Westword — will help you plan your vacation days, personal days, powder days and sick days from now until spring.

LOVELAND SKI AREA

skiloveland.com

303-571-5580

Loveland was second out of the gate in the #racetoopen for the 2017-2018 season, with the chairlifts spinning since October 20, and has been firing the snow guns (and getting periodic dumps of the real stuff) ever since.

Here are five things you need to know about Loveland: