Review: Watching Love's Labour's Lost Is Hard Work, but Rewarding

No pelting rain. No late-night sweep of cold air. No sirens or cacophonous traffic sounds from nearby Broadway. It was a perfect night for Love’s Labour’s Lost, the first offering in the Colorado Shakespeare Festival’s 61st season at the University of Colorado Boulder. But this production isn’t perfect.

Now that Timothy Orr is in his fifth year as CSF producing artistic director, the roster has shifted a bit from the traditional lineup: Only two full Shakespeare productions instead of three — this and Richard III, though there will be a single performance of Edward III. The festival will also mount Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac and George S. Kaufman’s You Can’t Take It With You.

I have read Love’s Labour’s Lost, seen it on stage, and viewed Kenneth Branagh’s film. I am generally comfortable with Shakespeare’s language. But as I watched this show, some crucial segments of the plot passed me by. I knew this was a play about four young noblemen — headed by Ferdinand, King of Navarre — who swore to devote themselves to a life of study for three years, renouncing comfort and, most important, the company of women, a decision that would soon be challenged by the arrival of the beautiful Princess of France with her three equally beautiful handmaidens. I knew that one of those noblemen, Berowne, was pretty iffy on the celibacy idea from the beginning, and perhaps already half in love with one of the handmaidens, Rosaline. Rosaline, you may remember, is also the name of Romeo’s first love, instantly forgotten when he catches sight of Juliet, and Berowne and Rosaline also seem early models for Beatrice and Benedick in Much Ado About Nothing, the dueling couple who can’t stop insulting each other because they’re terrified of the love suppressed beneath those insults. I knew the men’s resolve would falter and the women would give them a hard time, and I had vague memories of masked deception at a dance — again, somewhat like the ball in Much Ado.