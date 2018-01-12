Utopia of the Neutral Gives Voice to Trans Artists at Cabal Gallery

When Pope Francis derogatorily took on the culture of modern gender-reassignment technologies and deemed them a part of a “utopia of the neutral” in a 2017 speech, Denver artist and Cabal Gallery member Mar Williams decided to strike back.

“The pope said a weird thing,” says Williams. “He was talking about trans people generally and warning people about the ‘utopia of the neutral,’ and that sounded so fantastic to me, coming from a figure like the pope, someone so removed from my supportive queer world.

“I could only think, ‘The Vatican says things about trans people?’ It made me realize that in between the extremes, there are real things we can talk about. But from my perspective on the edges of complete radical acceptance, that discussion in between sounded like a crazy utopian novel.”