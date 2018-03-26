Marlon Bundo Book Sales Multiplying Like Rabbits!

Vice President Mike Pence's wife and daughter will be at Focus on the Family today, March 26, to talk about and sign their book about the family's bunny. That's Marlon Bundo's Day in the Life of the Vice President, not the version by John Oliver's Last Week Tonight crew, whose sales are multiplying like, well, rabbits.
The official Pence event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Focus on the Family’s Administration Building at 8655 Explorer Drive in Colorado Springs, conveniently located just off the Focus on the Family-dedicated exit on Interstate 25. If you don't yet have a ticket to see "Second Lady of the United States Karen Pence and Second Daughter Charlotte Pence" (FOTF's description, not ours), they've all been distributed, but there's a possibility of grabbing a ticket at the door, and books will still be sold. Or you can just buy it for $12.04 on Amazon, where it's gained 252 reviews, four and a half stars and the rank of #1 in Children's United States Biographies since being released a week ago.
Here's the Amazon description of the book:
From the moment he hopped into the home of America's "Second Family," black-and-white bunny rabbit Marlon Bundo captured the hearts of Vice President Mike Pence, his wife Karen, and his children Michael, Charlotte, and Audrey. But little Marlon Bundo isn't just a family pet: like Peter Rabbit and Bugs Bunny before him, Marlon—or BOTUS (Bunny of the United States)—is a national celebrity! With his appearances at official White House events, his rides on Air Force 2, and his popular Instagram account, Marlon Bundo has become a beloved member of the Trump-Pence administration.
So how does a bunny experience a day in the life of the Vice President? Now young readers can follow Marlon Bundo along as he hops after "Grampa" (Vice President Mike Pence) in this delightful story penned by Charlotte Pence and illustrated faithfully with watercolors from the "Second Lady" herself, Karen Pence.
In John Oliver's book, Marlon ditches "Grampa" to hop after a sweet gay rabbit. Here's the description of that book:
Meet Marlon Bundo, a lonely bunny who lives with his Grampa, Mike Pence - the Vice President of the United States. But on this Very Special Day, Marlon's life is about to change forever...
With its message of tolerance and advocacy, this charming children's book explores issues of same sex marriage and democracy. Sweet, funny, and beautifully illustrated, this book is dedicated to every bunny who has ever felt different.
Oliver revealed that his crew had created the book at the end of a major takedown of Pence and his connection to Focus on the Family, the religious organization founded by Dr. James Dobson that endorses gay-conversion therapy, among other things. While reporting on that March 18 show, Michael Roberts contacted Focus on the Family and asked for a comment.
He got one: Current Focus on the Family President Jim Daly called Oliver's piece "vulgar and vile."
And it's paying off. On Amazon, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Presents a Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo, selling for $12.02, has garnered 4,813 reviews, five stars and the status of #3 seller "most sold" as of this morning. At one point last week, it topped the charts.
Oliver isn't putting all the eggs from this Pence hunt in one basket, though: All proceeds from a Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo are being donated to The Trevor Project, a 24-hour suicide hotline for teens, and AIDS United.
While the Vice President has not commented on the second Bundo book, both the author and the subject of the first have. Charlotte Pence has confirmed that she bought the book, and Bundo's official Instagram account shows a photo of the pet wearing the bow tie featured in Oliver's book.
“Not gonna lie, I do look pretty fly in a bow tie,” Bundo’s official Instagram account reads. “The only thing better than one bunny book for charity is … two bunny books for charity.”
A portion of the proceeds from A Day of the Life of the Vice President will benefit A21, a nonprofit dedicated to combating human trafficking, and Tracey's Kids, an art-therapy program for pediatric cancer patients.
