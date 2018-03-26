Marlon Bundo Book Sales Multiplying Like Rabbits!

Vice President Mike Pence's wife and daughter will be at Focus on the Family today, March 26, to talk about and sign their book about the family's bunny. That's Marlon Bundo's Day in the Life of the Vice President, not the version by John Oliver's Last Week Tonight crew, whose sales are multiplying like, well, rabbits.

The official Pence event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Focus on the Family’s Administration Building at 8655 Explorer Drive in Colorado Springs, conveniently located just off the Focus on the Family-dedicated exit on Interstate 25. If you don't yet have a ticket to see "Second Lady of the United States Karen Pence and Second Daughter Charlotte Pence" (FOTF's description, not ours), they've all been distributed, but there's a possibility of grabbing a ticket at the door, and books will still be sold. Or you can just buy it for $12.04 on Amazon, where it's gained 252 reviews, four and a half stars and the rank of #1 in Children's United States Biographies since being released a week ago.

Here's the Amazon description of the book: