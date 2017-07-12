Superheroes Are Invading Denver at Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes

EXPAND Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes

Marvel superheroes have all but hijacked movie theaters during summer blockbuster season for more than a decade, and for good reason. Iconic characters like Spider-Man, the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy have been fodder for jaw-dropping epic stories, new myths that friends, parents and kids can bond over in air-conditioned, dark theaters with buckets of popcorn.

For kids who want to see these characters in real life, there might be no better event than Marvel Universe Live: Age of the Heroes, where the characters will battle it out, defending the universe from evil, in a production filled with pyrotechnics, live stunts, gymnastics and motorcycle tricks.

The seven-performance show will take place at the Pepsi Center August 4 to 6. For more information and tickets, $20 to $100, visit Marvel Universe Live online.