Superheroes Are Invading Denver at Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes
|
Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes
Marvel superheroes have all but hijacked movie theaters during summer blockbuster season for more than a decade, and for good reason. Iconic characters like Spider-Man, the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy have been fodder for jaw-dropping epic stories, new myths that friends, parents and kids can bond over in air-conditioned, dark theaters with buckets of popcorn.
For kids who want to see these characters in real life, there might be no better event than Marvel Universe Live: Age of the Heroes, where the characters will battle it out, defending the universe from evil, in a production filled with pyrotechnics, live stunts, gymnastics and motorcycle tricks.
The seven-performance show will take place at the Pepsi Center August 4 to 6. For more information and tickets, $20 to $100, visit Marvel Universe Live online.
Related Event
-
Fri., Aug. 4, 7:00pmTickets Marvel Universe Live!
Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
Related Location
1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Dean Edwards
TicketsFri., Aug. 11, 7:30pm
-
Dean Edwards
TicketsFri., Aug. 11, 9:45pm
-
Dean Edwards
TicketsSat., Aug. 12, 7:30pm
-
"Thrill Me"
TicketsFri., Jul. 28, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!