menu

May the Fourth Be With You: Four Ways to Celebrate Star Wars Day in Denver

100 Colorado Creatives 3.0: Johnny Morehouse


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

May the Fourth Be With You: Four Ways to Celebrate Star Wars Day in Denver

Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 7:51 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
Fans of Carrie Fisher gathered at Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum to pay tribute to actress.EXPAND
Fans of Carrie Fisher gathered at Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum to pay tribute to actress.
Westword
A A

Carrie Fisher's death makes this a particularly notable May the Fourth, and Star Wars fans will be celebrating the Force and the Dark Side alike all over Denver. From the airport to your couch, here are four notable events:

May the Fourth Be With You: Four Ways to Celebrate Star Wars Day in Denver
Denver International Airport

Star Wars Day
Starting at 10 a.m. May 4
Denver International Airport
The Denver International Airport is loaded with conspiracy theories: demonic art, Nazi iconography, secret underground tunnels where an alien race dwells, controlling the New World Order. Today at 10 a.m., airport administrators will get in on the act with a mysterious Star Wars-themed event. Take the A train, if you dare, and see what's going on. May the Fourth be with you!

Art War!EXPAND
Art War!
Ken Hamblin

Art War: A Star Wars Party
6:30 p.m. May 4
The Curtis
For the second year in a row, the Curtis Hotel will host Art War, a gala showcasing more than 75 Star Wars-themed art works by Colorado artists. Show up in costume, enjoy the exhibit, and dine and dance into the night. While you're there, toss one back in memory of Carrie Fisher. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased here.

May the Fourth Be With You: Four Ways to Celebrate Star Wars Day in Denver
Star Wars

Star Wars Marathon
May 4-7
Your Couch
Oddly, neither the Sie FilmCenter nor the Alamo Drafthouse have special May the Fourth programming, so if you want to celebrate this hallowed franchise by watching the actual films, you're going to have to do so in the comfort of your own home. Break out the popcorn and head to a couch near you.

Itchy-O performs at a benefit for the Ghost Ship fire victims.
Itchy-O performs at a benefit for the Ghost Ship fire victims.
Scott Lentz

May the Sith Be With You: Itchy-O
9 p.m. May 6
Oriental Theater
Forget the Force: Try the Sith. Fresh from their performance at Santa Fe's Meow Wolf, the mysterious marauders of Itchy-O will be bringing their dark magic to the Oriental Theater, where they will enchant the crowd with flashing lights, pounding drums and all the noise you can handle. Tickets are available here.

Related Stories

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

Related Events

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Denver International Airport
More Info
More Info

8500 Peña Blvd.
Denver, CO 80249

303-342-2000

www.flydenver.com

miles
The Curtis
More Info
More Info

1405 Curtis St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-571-0300

www.thecurtis.com

miles
The Oriental Theater
More Info
More Info

4335 W. 44th Ave.
Denver, CO 80212

720-420-0030

www.theorientaltheater.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >