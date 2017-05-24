Six Ways to Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend

Denver knows how to celebrate Memorial Day. Memorial Day March and Run

Although Memorial Day traditions date back to 1868, in the somber days after the Civil War, when Colorado was not yet a state, the holiday has evolved beyond its origins into a celebration of summer's arrival. Americans gather with friends and family to honor fallen soldiers and to enjoy the freedoms that men and women in uniform sacrificed their lives to protect, including live music on the mall, picnics in the parks...and skiing? Here are six events that should give you plenty to do over this holiday weekend.

Aspen Snowmass

Ski/Ride at Aspen Mountain

Saturday, May 27, through Monday, May 29

Aspen

After recent storms dropped eighteen inches of new snow, Aspen Mountain is reopening for skiing and riding Memorial Day weekend. The Silver Queen Gondola will operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for skiing and riding as well as sightseeing, and the Ajax Express chairlift will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for laps on Aspen Mountain’s upper blue runs as well as black runs such as Summit and Blondie’s. “The weekend will offer classic conditions for a Colorado multi-sport weekend with the town green and the mountain white,” says Rich Burkley, vice president of mountain operations for Aspen skiing company. Lift tickets are $42 a day; sightseeing tickets are $21. For more information, call 970-923-1227 or visit aspensnowmass.com.

Memorial Day Weekend in Boulder

Saturday, May 27, through Monday, May 29

Boulder

If you've lived here a season, you know about the Bolder Boulder race, and may have heard of the Boulder Creek Arts Festival, or even the Duck Race. All of this is part of Memorial Day in Boulder, a thing unto itself. Boulder has a lot to offer throughout the year, and especially in the summer months. But Memorial Day is its heart, and locals know it – even if you participate in the 10K by offering moral support rather than, you know, actually running.

Memorial Day Run and March

Saturday, May 27, 7 a.m.

Douglas County High School

Though Coloradans require little pretense to subject themselves to grueling early-morning runs, fewer occasions are more worthy to sweat through than the Memorial Day Run and March on Saturday, May 27. Citizens, veterans and uniformed active-duty military will engage in a family-friendly race starting at Douglas County High School at 7 a.m. Registrants can participate in a 5K run, a 10K run or a 30K march while raising funds to help feed homeless veterans. Registration prices range from $25 to $60. Visit the Memorial Day March website to register and learn more.

Keep reading for more events.

