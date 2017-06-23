Sound and Visual Artist Micah Bontrager Spotted in Ancient Future Outfit

EXPAND Micah Bontrager, an artist in many mediums. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Denver is full of creative types, and you never know when you're going to meet someone full of talent. At a house party in the Whittier neighborhood, we ran into Micah Bontrager, an audio and visual artist who makes music under the moniker Anicca Meeca. Bontrager was wearing an outfit designed by Jacqueline Sophia Cordova, also known as the Ancient Future, "a super-talented and magical artist," Bontrager says.

His own most recent project is a 44-minute-long meditation album, Anicca: Inner Harmony, Outer Unity, released through Moon Magnet Studios. The purpose of Anicca's music is "to channel healing vibrations to all creatures and Earth herself, and raise consciousness," according to Bontrager. We stopped to chat with the artist about his look, sound and style.

EXPAND Bontrager's outfit was designed by Jacqueline Sophia Cordova, also known as the Ancient Future. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Westword: Who or what inspires your personal style?

Micah Bontrager: David Bowie, Björk, Michael Jackson, Jacqueline Sophia Cordova, Eli Saragoussi, Queen Amidala, Sun Ra Arkestra, Olivia McLean, hawks and indigenous tribes like the Ahka, Aztec and Tibetan.

Where do you you shop?

Mostly at the ARC [thrift store].

EXPAND Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What is your favorite color?

Somewhere between jade and aquamarine.

What is your favorite accessory?

I like to have a lemurian quartz or a black tourmaline with me at all times.

EXPAND Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What is your favorite film?

I have three: Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind, The Holy Mountain and Legend.

What is your jam of the moment?

I'm diggin' the new Dirty Projectors album. Also, the Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith and Suzanne Ciani piece is stellar.

EXPAND Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Are you from Denver?

I grew up in a farm town on the eastern plains, but I came to Denver regularly. I moved here almost nine years ago.

What three words best describe your style?

Fun, earthy, wacky.

EXPAND Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What is your style mantra?

More glitter!

Is there anything you'd like to add?

Love is the answer. Unity, not dualism, will allow us to progress and heal.

Like Bontrager, never be afraid to help the world heal through your art and fashion sense, Denver. We'll be looking for the best street style in the Golden Triangle on June 24 at the Westword Music Showcase, where Bontrager's fellow Moon Magnet Studios artist dé'Collage will be performing.