Michael Duran Serves Up Some Meaty Fare at BDT Stage

Michael J. Duran has been the artistic director for BDT Stage for nearly fifteen years. His experience as a performer both on Broadway and television was already extensive, but he has learned a lot since taking the reins of what was then known as Boulder’s Dinner Theatre. “I knew absolutely nothing when I started,” Duran admits. “My whole concept, my whole idea of what running a theater is, has changed so dramatically. I didn’t know how up and down the theater business is: It doesn’t take much at all to have a winning or losing season; it’s always on a very fine edge. In Colorado now, with things changing so drastically, we are competing for the entertainment dollar more than ever. There’s no predicting. It’s scary, it’s nerve-racking, it’s stressful.”

Dinner theater, which was in its heyday in the 1970s, is a tricky — and some say dying — venture, and directors like Duran must invariably choose between shows they hope will appeal to older audiences, church groups and Rotary clubs, and those that might lure younger audiences. “Being a for-profit theater — I know that’s a tautology — ticket sales are the only source of revenue we have,” says Duran. “So we have to think commercially.”

At the moment, that thinking is going well. The company’s current run of Annie — starring the irrepressible Annie Dwyer as Miss Hannigan — has attracted enthusiastic audiences. “Kids love Annie, and so does anybody who’s seen it and grew up with it,” says Duran. “With some of these things, we are bringing in younger families and cultivating new and younger audiences.” Annie closes on February 24, and will be followed by Always...Patsy Cline from March 3 through May 20. The Little Mermaid takes the stage June 1 through September 7. Motones Vs. Jerseys, a cabaret show that’s playing now, runs through January 23.