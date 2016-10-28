Michael Moore in Trumpland Arrives in Denver This Weekend

Michael Moore is pushing his anti-Trump message into theaters all the way into the election. Dog Eat Dog Films

In his own October surprise, filmmaker Michael Moore is releasing his new film, Michael Moore in Trumpland, just days before the election; the controversial director will be popping up with Skype Q&A sessions after shows at the Sie FilmCenter in Denver and the International Film Series in Boulder.

Filmed fewer than three weeks ago in a small theater in the Republican-leaning city of Wilmington, Ohio, Trumpland is less a typical Moore film and more a one-man show expressing the highly political filmmaker's fears of a Trump presidency. It documents how Moore moved from protesting Hillary Clinton to praising her campaign based solely on important issues like equal rights, anti-sexism, health care, climate control and not opening up the seventh seal of the apocalypse.

The film was released last week on iTunes but will show on the big screen in a limited run.

Director Moore works the crowd. Dog Eat Dog Films

Trumpland plays tonight through Sunday, October 30, at the Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax, with the Skype Q&A with Moore following the 7 p.m. showing on October 29. Tickets for that show are $11, $7 for Denver Film Society members, and available at denverfilm.org.

The film also screens at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 1, at the University of Colorado's Muenzinger Auditorium, 1905 Colorado Avenue in Boulder, as part of the International Film Series; the Skype Q&A will follow that showing, too. Tickets are $8, $7 for students and seniors, and available at the door. Find more information at internationalfilmseries.com.