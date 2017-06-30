menu

Midnight Rambler's Ashley McCredie Spotted at Westword Music Showcase

Sound and Visual Artist Micah Bontrager Spotted in Ancient Future Outfit


Friday, June 30, 2017 at 6:30 a.m.
By Mauricio Rocha
Ashley McCredie at the Westword Music Showcase.
Ashley McCredie at the Westword Music Showcase.
Photo by Mauricio Rocha
It's showtime: On Saturday, June 24, the 23rd annual Westword Music Showcase filled the Golden Triangle with sights and sounds. As we studied the most striking festival styles, we ran into Midnight Rambler boutique owner Ashley McCredie. Originally from South Florida, McCredie has lived in Denver for six years and "just loves it," she says. We stopped to chat with MCredie about her favorite places to shop, what inspires her style and more. 

Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Westword: Who or what inspired your outfit?

Ashley McCredie: I wanted something that was easy to dance in but also made a statement! The flowered leotard is an updated '70s look and big belts are my favorite thing right now. I'm typically always inspired by bohemian '70s fashion and icons like Janis Joplin and Cher.

Where do you shop?

My boutique, Midnight Rambler, of course! But I also love other local boutiques like Melrose & Madison, Shea, Lady Jones and more. And always Free People online for shoes.

Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What is your style mantra?

Make it loud and fun! I love wearing prints and having fun with my style. But I also make sure it's comfortable and practical for the day.

What is your favorite color?

Teal.

What is your favorite accessory?

Currently I am loving belts because they can so easily transform an outfit. But necklaces are always a favorite, too.

Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What is your summer anthem?

Anything on Sylvan Esso's new album, especially the song "Die Young."

What is your favorite film?

Almost Famous.

How would you describe your style in three words?

Bohemian, rock-and-roll, laidback.

Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What was your favorite moment at the Westword Music Showcase?

Seeing Cut Copy play "Lights and Music" and jumping up and down to it with some of my best friends! That song always does it for me.

What inspired you to open Midnight Rambler?

I opened Midnight Rambler because I wanted to bring unique clothes like beaded kimonos, printed dresses and more to Denver.

Like McCredie, always make a statement with your fashion, Denver...especially at music festivals.

Mauricio Rocha
Mauricio Octavio Rocha is a writer for Westword. Rocha graduated from Metropolitan State University of Denver in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in English Writing and a minor in Cinema Studies. He has been writing about fashion and style for Westword since 2012, observing Denver's emerging fashion scene with his weekly street-style column. Rocha also writes songs for his music and art project, VULGAR FEVER.

