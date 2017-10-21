 


Part-time model Alicia Meyers strikes a pose in front of a Westword box.
Part-time model Alicia Meyers strikes a pose in front of a Westword box.
Photo by Corey Myers

Off the Runway and on the Sidewalk, Alicia Meyers Makes Casual Edgy

Mauricio Rocha | October 21, 2017 | 6:51am
Some models have great style both on and off the runway, a point emphasized when we saw this Denver-based model looking chic in front of a Westword box. Alicia Meyers is an investigative analyst and part-time model; originally from San Diego, she came to Denver by way of South Carolina. We stopped to chat with her about her style, which she describes as "casual, unique and edgy."

Westword: Who or what inspires your fashion sense and style?

Alicia Meyers: My style is inspired by California vibes, my love for basketball and a sprinkle of Aaliyah.

What's your modeling experience?

I have experience doing runway modeling as well as print. I was featured in a print ad for Sharpest Rides a few years ago. More recently, I have been in fashion shows and just signed with an agency.

Ripped jeans and black top with silver eyelets complements a silver-and-black choker and boots.
Ripped jeans and black top with silver eyelets complements a silver-and-black choker and boots.
Photo by Corey Myers

What brought you to Colorado?

I've been in Colorado since 2008 and am still getting used to it. Both of my parents were in the Navy and got stationed here, so that's how I ended up out here.

What is your jam of the moment?

"Set It Off" by Bryson Tiller. That song is everything!

The high-heeled platform boots with chain detail are from redcirclefootwear.com
The high-heeled platform boots with chain detail are from redcirclefootwear.com
Photo by Corey Myers

What is your favorite film?

Love & Basketball.

What is your favorite color?

Magenta.

What is your favorite accessory?

My hair!

Off the Runway and on the Sidewalk, Alicia Meyers Makes Casual EdgyEXPAND
Photo by Corey Myers

What is your style mantra, or something you say to yourself as you get dressed?

Dress up, dress down and everything in between.

Where do you shop at for fashion?

Las Vegas is my favorite place to shop. I love AM/PM in Las Vegas. The top I'm wearing is from Rainbow and the boots are from Red Circle Footwear, purchased online.

Off the Runway and on the Sidewalk, Alicia Meyers Makes Casual EdgyEXPAND
Photo by Corey Myers

Anything else you'd like to add?

I want to credit Corey Myers with CDM Graphix and Pix for believing in me and taking absolutely amazing pictures of me.

You can see Meyers walk the runway for Golden Diva Designs at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 9, at the Church, when Raw Denver presents SAVOR; click here for more information.

Like Meyers, never be afraid to turn the sidewalk into a catwalk, Denver.

 
Mauricio Octavio Rocha graduated from Metropolitan State University of Denver in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in English Writing and a minor in Cinema Studies; He has been writing about fashion and style for Westword since 2012. Rocha also writes songs for his music and art project, VULGAR FEVER.

