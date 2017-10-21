Off the Runway and on the Sidewalk, Alicia Meyers Makes Casual Edgy

Some models have great style both on and off the runway, a point emphasized when we saw this Denver-based model looking chic in front of a Westword box. Alicia Meyers is an investigative analyst and part-time model; originally from San Diego, she came to Denver by way of South Carolina. We stopped to chat with her about her style, which she describes as "casual, unique and edgy."

Westword: Who or what inspires your fashion sense and style?

Alicia Meyers: My style is inspired by California vibes, my love for basketball and a sprinkle of Aaliyah.