Model Paul Tashlykov on Style, Shopping and the Denver Fashion Scene

EXPAND Colorado native and model Paul Tashlykov. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Colorado native Paul Tashlykov loves being immersed in Denver culture, and watching the fashion scene evolve and thrive. Tashlykov is now part of that fashion scene himself, as a model. "I've always been helping friends out with shoots both on and off the camera for the past several years, but I didn't start taking it seriously until this year," says Tashlykov. We spotted Tashlykov at 303 Magazine's Denver Fashion Weekend, where he was a model one night and a spectator another, and asked him about his personal style, where he shops, and what he thinks of the local fashion scene.

Westword: Who or what inspires your personal style?

Paul Tashlykov: I draw inspiration from anything I possibly can. I'll see a painting and think to myself, "Oh, I love how they used those colors together, I'll have to throw together a look like that!" Or I'll be walking down a busy street and observe what people are wearing and analyze what message they're trying to convey with their style. One inspiration I've been experimenting with is the environment around me. Thursday was a sunny day, so I threw on a light blue pinstriped seersucker with a pink tie and pocket square, whereas Saturday was gloomy, cloudy and overcast, so my entire look was more of a faded, washed-out, gray-tone look, paired with my gray suede Chelsea boots. I draw from as many sources as possible, but I would classify my main looks to be a crossover between preppy, street wear and a classy edge.

EXPAND Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Where do you you shop?

I fell in love with Uniqlo as soon as I tried on their Oxford cloth button-down shirt. Their fit and quality is unlike anything I've ever tried. Nowadays, however, I look for aspiring designers or underrated talent — hidden gems. I would much rather wear something made by somebody I know personally, and know that there is real passion and effort behind that work, compared to buying something off the shelf from a fast-fashion big brand looking to make a quick buck.



What is your favorite color?

Royal purple and burgundy. Burgundy just looks so good with so many outfits. I feel it's very underrated.

EXPAND Paul Tashlyvok shows off his favorite accessory. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What is your favorite accessory?

Bracelets, watches and anything that goes on your wrists. They can add so much more depth to a look, and really tie it off. Wearing burgundy pants, a navy top and white sneakers? Throw in a watch with a matching red, white and blue NATO strap and all of a sudden, what seemed separated colors end up tying in nicely.

What is your favorite film?

Hot Rod. Andy Samberg is hilarious in everything he does.

EXPAND Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What is your jam of the moment?

"Chanel," by Frank Ocean. As cliche as the title sounds, as someone into fashion, the song itself is a work of art and I've been playing it on repeat, nonstop, for the past few days.

I've always looked up to artists like Frank Ocean, Kanye West and Chance the Rapper, and their styles — how they're consistently putting themselves out there, trying new things, not being afraid to put out something a little different than what everyone is used to or is expecting from them. They're always growing and evolving, both as a musician and as a person. That, to me, is the definition of a true artist.

What three words best describe your style?

Look at me.

EXPAND Paul Tashlykov rounded-out his look with brown leather wing-tip dress shoes. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What is your style mantra?

Fashion says "me too," style says "only me." To me, a personal style is a reflection of who you are as a person. It's not something you can blatantly copy from someone else, it's something you have to experiment with to ultimately find yourself and who you are. Never stop growing and evolving!

Like Tashlykov, own a style that only you can possess, Denver.