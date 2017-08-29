Review: Edge Theater Takes Out the Long Knives for Dinner

I’ve always been interested in the subterranean meanings of food — the emotional significance we attach to what we eat, the paradox that living creatures die to nourish us, our instinctual fear of new foods (because they can kill us) — balanced against the fact that, as omnivores, we’ve evolved to seek new tastes. Most interesting is the constant balance between deliciousness and decay: life and death, so to speak. Think bleu cheese, aged beef, fish sauce, pickles, sourdough bread.

The courses served at the meal in the center of Moira Buffini’s savagely brilliant comedy Dinner, now receiving a regional premiere at the Edge Theater, evoke all these ideas. The starter, which hostess Paige describes as “primordial soup,” is made of onion, celeriac and parsnip, along with live algae. It creates oxygen, Paige says: If you left it on Mars for a billion years and then traveled there, “You’d find you were stepping into a new Eden.

This soup is an irrepressible force of nature.” The soup is followed by live lobsters, served under silver covers; each guest faces the dilemma of either tossing the creature into boiling water or saving it. Then comes the dessert, which comprises the contents of Paige’s trash can, sugared and frozen.