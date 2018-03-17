Reader: Molly Brown Was Just One of Many on a Sinking Ship

The Molly Brown House Museum is in the midst of a million-dollar makeover, a top-to-bottom overhaul of the building at 1340 Pennsylvania Street that the legendary heroine of the Titanic once called home. On March 12, restored stained-glass windows were returned to the entryway of the museum, which remains open during the renovation work. And some fans can't wait to see it finished. Says Windermere:



Such a uniquely beautiful piece of architecture and history. Looking forward to seeing it in all its renewed glory.

But does the reputation of the home's most historic occupation need some restoration, too? Suggests Mark:



That house has had so many changes to it that it's no longer historically accurate. It should be removed as a historical building because it is no longer historical. Not to mention Molly Brown really wasn't that much of a historical figure, anyway. Just one of many on a sinking ship.

