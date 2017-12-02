Five Things to Know About Monarch This Season

Monarch Mountain doesn't have snow-making operations, so its opening date depends entirely on natural snow conditions; those were finally good enough for Monarch to open in late November. It should be a big year for Monarch, which has been modernizing its base-area facilities and greatly expanding its hike-to and snowcat-serviced terrain for the 2017-2018 season.

Here are five things you need to know about Monarch:

1. Don’t miss the “C’monarch over and ski for yourself” deal: Bring a season pass from any other Colorado ski area and get a Monarch lift ticket for $54 — 40 percent off the window price of $89 for an adult lift ticket. Or just spring for the $479 Monarch season pass.