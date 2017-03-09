Month of Photography: Must-See Solos, Small Shows and Alternative Spaces

Richard Alden Peterson, "David Byrne" Richard Alden Peterson, Curtis Arts and Humanities Center

We’ve already given you some MoP 2017 viewing pointers in our must-see list of photography shows popping up all over the metro area, but a quick check-in at the MoP website reveals a much wider scope of what seems like an endless stream of exhibitions. Never fear: We’ve broken it down further to include another round of smaller exhibits, projects and participating spaces. Here they are, in approximate chronological order.

EXPAND Nicole Campanello, "A Sudden Blow." Courtesy of MoP 2017/The Big Picture

The Big Picture/Little Big Picture Photo Hunt

Everywhere, indefinitely

Photo Hunt deadline: May 11

A pet project and perhaps the closest to Month of Photography director Mark Sink’s heart, The Big Picture is MoP’s outlaw project, which breaks all the rules with luscious poster-sized photographs, submitted by an international slate of artists and wheat-pasted semi-randomly on urban walls around town. There are no opening or closing receptions for the highbrow subversive act that is The Big Picture, and the artwork remains behind, weathering over time, offering forever glimpses into the beauty of the photographic arts, outside of gallery walls. This year, MoP partner Reed Art & Imaging is hosting the Little Big Picture Photo Hunt, a treasure hunt to several Big Picture locations, as a way of getting people out and about to MoP shows spread throughout the metro area. At each of the sixteen exhibition stops (see yellow arrows), participants must find and collect a puzzle piece from the image “A Sudden Blow,” by Nicole Campanello (see above), then submit a composite photo of the sixteen-piece grid to garyr@reedphoto.com no later than May 11 to participate in a drawing and giveaway (learn more at the MoP website).

EXPAND Daniel Orr, Dateline Gallery

Dateline

Jóga Boyd and Daniel Alexander Orr

Through March 31

What Are the Wild Waves Saying: Zak Rose and Kyle Seis

April 7-29

Opening reception, 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Dateline Gallery is doubling up for Month of Photography 2017 with back-to-back shows. First up are Cincinnati Instagrammer Jóga Boyd and local artist Daniel Alexander Orr. Boyd, a black transgender male and drug-and-alcohol counselor, documents the people and situations of his everyday world, while Orr examines life through a more distant lens. Beginning April 7, Dateline takes a new direction, with Zak Rose and Kyle Seis playing with the photographic medium through such processes as digital manipulation and object abstractions.

EXPAND Andrew Beckham, "Spiral Arm." Courtesy of CPAC

Remember Me: Bree Lamb & Anne Leighton Massoni

Colorado Photographic Arts Center

Through March 25

Varied Perceptions: Andrew Beckham, Marcus DeSieno, & Amy Theiss Giese

Art Gym

Through April 15

In addition to its highly recommended centerpiece show, Jess Dugan’s Every Breath We Drew, at RedLine, CPAC is hosting two other satellite shows for MoP 2017, including a duo by New Mexico’s Bree Lamb and Pennsylvanian Anne Leighton Massoni at CPAC’s new home in the Golden Triangle and a trio at Art Gym showcasing works combining unusual natural materials and unorthodox techniques by Andrew Beckham, Marcus DeSieno and Amy Theiss Giese. These MoP shows all further CPAC’s mission to represent the national face of photography right here in Denver. Give the center a hand and come out to see what’s in its scope.

DenverArts.org: Decade, Photographs by Ken Hamel

Vertigo Art Space, 960 Santa Fe Drive

Through April

First Friday reception: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 7

Ken Hamel’s devotion to Denver artists is well known among members of that tight-knit community, but it’s non-artists who really need to get to know better this tireless cheerleader who curates DenverArts.org, an online resource for gallery openings and other arts happenings. It would be enough that Hamel manages that database, which changes weekly, but he also takes a camera to the shows and to artist studios to document the local art scene like no other. Decade celebrates the DenverArts.org site’s tenth anniversary with a look back at hundreds of images chosen by Hamel and Westword photographer Anthony Camera from a portfolio of thousands. If you want a memorable photo tour through the who’s-who of Denver’s art scene over the past decade, checkmark this show now.

EXPAND Brenda Biondo, "Modality No. 1," archival pigment print. Courtesy of Goodwin Fine Art

Brenda Biondo: Paper Skies

Alpert + Kahn: Of Progress

Goodwin Fine Art

Through April 15

Two exhibitions on view at Goodwin Fine Art continue the MoP mission of showcasing the unending variety of photo-manipulating techniques. Works in Brenda Biondo’s Paper Skies series take a circuitous route of photographing and re-photographing images of the sky, while cutting and folding said images into grids and abstracted shapes; the team of Alpert + Kahn also work with intersecting geometric abstractions that break up straight photos of construction sites and industrial structures.

EXPAND Joseph Coniff, "Four Flowers." Courtesy of Rule Galley

Joseph Coniff, Basic Pictures

Rule Gallery

Through April 15

Joseph Coniff revisits the history of camera-free exposures (Man Ray’s photograms) using the simplest of modern technologies (a scanner and digital manipulation) for Basic Pictures, a series of images that start out as Sharpie drawings and end up as paintings. The show is a little lesson in getting from A to B in the 21st century.

EXPAND Framed shots by Miu Vermillion. Courtesy of Sally Centigrade

Vignettes: Miu Vermillion

momentary lapse: Andrew Novick

Sally Centrigrade, 1423 Larimer Street #80

March 9 through April 9

Opening reception: 5 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9

Lowbrow art temple Sally Centigrade joins the MoP fray this year with a duo of shows from jet-setting photographer Miu Vermillion and Denver everything enthusiast Andrew Novick. Miu Vermillion’s contribution, the resultant melding of fashion photography and staged mixed-media fantasies, places photo snippets in elaborate frames, each tied to a secret backstory, while Novick, known around town for everything from pop-up ramen stands to his obsessive collecting, plays with film for ten pieces created by hand-winding 35mm slide film with an open shutter. Try something different — and shop the gallery’s usual stock of artist prints while you’re there. Novick will be present at the March 9 reception.

