More Than 130 Guest Artists, 200 Films at 39th Denver Film Festival Opening November 2

Oscar Nominated actor Demián Bichir is one of dozens of stars powering this year's Denver Film Festival. Courtesy of Denver Film Festival

The 39th Denver Film Festival starts on November 2, and as one more lure for moviegoers, the Denver Film Society has announced that in addition to showing over 200 films, the eleven-day festival will welcome more than 130 talented guests, with some special stars pulled aside for award recognition.

DFS had already announced that actress Emma Stone will be at the opening night festivities for the screening of her new film La La Land and to receive the festival’s Excellence in Acting Award. Now it's revealed that Oscar-nominated actor Demián Bichir will be given the George Hickenlooper Honorary Award after the screening of his directorial debut, Un Cuento De Circo & A Love Song. And Hayden Szeto — the young co-star of red-carpet matinee selection Edge of Seventeen — will be given the festival’s Rising Star Award.

“One of the great things about any film festival is the opportunity to interact with filmmakers whose work you’ve just seen, and we’ll have more than 130 guests in town this fall,” says Brit Withey, artistic director for the Denver Film Society. “Directors, actors and producers will be here from Poland, Spain, Belgium, Italy, Mexico, India, Czech Republic, Israel, Argentina, Canada, Lebanon, the U.K. and, of course, all corners of the U.S.”

Still from Folk Hero & Funny Guy. Courtesy of Denver Film Festival

Filling out the ranks of award winners at this year’s festival, indie actor Alex Karpovsky will receive the Reel Social Club Indie Voice Award after the screening of his new film, Folk Hero & Funny Guy; actor/directors Dominique Abel and Fiona Gordon will receive the Rare Pearl Award for their body of work, including their new film, Lost In Paris; and experimental filmmaker Saul Levine will receive the fest’s long-standing Stan Brakhage Vision Award.

Keep reading for the full list of local, national and international guests who'll be honored over the eleven days of the DFF:

Still from Actor Martinez. Courtesy of Denver Film Festival

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL GUESTS ACTOR MARTINEZ

Mike Ott / Director / Writer

Lindsay Burdge / Actor

Adam J. Minnick / Cinematography ACTORS OF SOUND

Gregg Barbanell / Subject

Lalo Molina / Director AMERICAN EPIC SERIES

Bernard MacMahon / Director

Allison McGourty / Producer

Patrick Ferris / Musician / Subject

Jake Faulkner / Musician / Subject

Zac Sokolow / Musician / Subject ANGELTOWN

Nancy Liu / Director / Writer BEAT AROUND THE BUSH

Brianne Kylie Nord Stewart / Director / Writer BREAK

Tim Rush / Producer / Editor

Adam Chanzit / Director / Writer CATHOLICS VS. CONVICTS

Patrick Creadon / Co-Director

Christine O’Malley / Co-Director THE CINEMA TRAVELLERS

Shirley Abraham / Director / Producer CHECK IT

Trayvon Warren / Subject CLOUDY ALL DAY

Dylan Pasture / Director UN CUENTO DE CIRCO & A LOVE SONG

Demián Bichir / Director / Actor / Writer / Producer

Stefanie Sherk / Actor

Still from Death By Death. Courtesy of Denver Film Festival

DANNY BROWN - WHEN IT RAIN

Mimi Cave / Director DEATH BY DEATH

Xavier Seron / Director

Jean-Jacques Rausin / Actor DEBRIS (ESCOMBROS)

Mary-Lyn Chambers / Director / Writer

Kate Nichols / Actor DONALD CRIED

Kyle Martin / Producer THE EDGE OF SEVENTEEN

Hayden Szeto / Actor FOR LOVE – MISSING PERSONS

Joe Stillwater / Director

Thomas Galasso / Actor FLOWN

Mark Blumberg / Director / Writer FOLK HERO & FUNNY GUY

Jeff Grace / Director / Writer / Producer

Ryland Aldrich / Producer

Alex Karpovsky / Actor FRAUD

Dean Fleischer-Camp / Director GREEN HORSE RUSTLERS

Dan Wlodarczyk / Director GROWING UP COY

Jeremy Stulberg / Producer / Editor GUANTANAMO’S CHILD: OMAR KHADR

Michelle Shephard / Director

Still from Hunter Gatherer. Courtesy of Denver Film Festival

HUGO

Theo Pavlou / Director / Writer / Producer HUNTER GATHERER

Josh Locy / Director / Writer THE IMPACT POINT

Sydney Guthrie / Director

Sally Shafroth / Producer THE ITALIAN GAZE

Sandro Del Rosario / Director THE ITCHING

Adam Davies / Animator / Producer JACKSON

Jamie Boyle / Producer / Cinematographer / Editor JIRÍ MENZEL: TO MAKE A COMEDY IS NO FUN

Robert Kolinsky / Directors / Writer KATIE SAYS GOODBYE

Wayne Roberts / Director / Writer LA LA LAND

Damien Chazelle / Director

Emma Stone / Actor THE LAST FAMILY

Andrzej Seweryn / Actor LIAR

Natalie Neal / Director

Natchez Zan Fowler / Casting Director LIGHTNINGFACE

Brian Petsos / Director / Writer / Producer LIVE CARGO

Logan Sandler / Director / Writer LOST IN PARIS / RUMBA / THE FAIRY

Dominique Abel / Director / Writer / Actor / Producer

Fiona Gordon / Director / Writer / Actor / Producer LUPE UNDER THE SUN

Rodrigo Reyes / Director / Writer / Producer

Still from Ma. Courtesy of Denver Film Festival

MA

Celia Rowlson-Hall / Actor / Director / Writer MIDDLE MAN

Jim O’Heir / Actor

Ned Crowley / Director / Writer MOTHER TONGUE

Nadim Iqbal / Director / Producer

MR. GAGA

Tomer Heymann / Director / Writer NADIA COMANECI: THE GYMNAST AND THE DICTATOR

Pola Rappaport / Director

Thorsten Thielow / Cinematographer A NEW CIVILIZATION

Williams Naranjo / Director / Writer / Producer / Editor THE NINE

Katy Grannan / Director / Writer / Producer PLEASE HOLD

Jerell Rosales / Director / Writer

Michael Ball / Actor THE POLAROID JOB

Mike Plante / Director THE PROMISE

Karin Steinberger / Director / Writer THE RAIN COLLECTOR

Bella Wing-Davey / Director / Writer / Producer

Still from Score. Courtesy of Denver Film Festival



SCORE: A MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Jonathan Willbanks / Subject

Matthew Schrader / Director / Writer

Kenneth Holmes / Subject

Nathan Gold / Cinematography THE SEARCH

Melina Tupa / Director / Producer / Cinematographer / Editor THE SHEPHERD

Jonathan Cenzual Burley / Director / Writer / Producer / Cinematographer [SOLITARY]

Derek J. Pastuszek / Director / Writer SOY CUBANA

Robin Ungar / Producer STAN BRAKHAGE VISION AWARD RECIPIENT

Saul Levine / Director SUBMARINE

Mounia Akl / Director / Writer / Editor UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA - FIRST WORLD PROBLEMS

Kiani Del Valle / Co-Director

James Lees / Co-Director

Daniel Kent / Producer VISITOR’S DAY

Nicole Opper / Director

Kristan Cassady / Producer WALK WITH ME: THE TRIALS OF DAMON J. KEITH

Jesse Nesser / Director / Producer

Sally Davis / Producer WINNER GAGNANT

Laura Bergeron / Director / Writer / Producer A WOMAN, A PART

Elisabeth Subrin / Director / Writer / Producer WRESTLING ALLIGATORS

James Eowan / Producer YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU

Nicholas Haefner / Co-Director

Tianyi Yin / Co-Director

Still from Denizen. Courtesy of Denver Film Festival

COLORADO GUESTS ACOUSTIC NINJA

Robert Bevis / Director / Producer / Editor ACTOR MARTINEZ

Arthur Martinez / Actor

Kenneth Berba / Actor

Britta Erickson / Producer

Katie Shapiro / Producer

Patrick Hackett / Producer DENIZÉN - DEVAN

Rob Shearer / Director / Editor / Producer / Cinematographer DOG POWER

Kale Casey / Producer / Co-Director / Narrator

Jordan Schevene / Cinematographer EDGES

Katie Stjernholm / Director

Jonathan Hiller / Cinematographer ELEPHANT REVIVAL - PETALS

Laura Goldhamer / Director ENLIGHTED

Noah Kloor / Director FERAL

David Liban / Director

Jessica McGaugh / Cinematographer

Caleb Liban / Actor HAPPY F-ING VALENTINE’S DAY

Jeremy Dehn / Director

Sheila Schroeder / Producer / Co-Writer

Kate Burns / Co-Writer

Frazer Lockhart / Cinematographer INSTRUCTIONS

Joseph Kolean / Director

Paul Michel / Actor JONBENET’S TRICYCLE

Andrew Novick / Director

Theresa Mercado / Producer THE JOURNEY IS THE DESTINATION

Olivia Friedman / Director KICK ASS KATIE LEE

George Gage / Co-Director

Beth Gage / Co-Director LESS THAN ANGELS

Christa Nicole Apone / Director

Adam Loehr / Editor LINGO

Chase Bortz / Director

Robert "Tryke" Roark / Sound Producer

Still from Places We've Been Have Become All But Ghosts. Courtesy of Denver Film Festival

MA

Karl Kister / Producer NOVA INITIA

Scott D. Thompson / Director

Aaron Johnson / Sound Designer ON THE TRACKS

Erik Sween / Director / Editor PHOBIA

Chris Barron / Director / Producer / Editor

Travis Volz / Producer THE PLACES WE’VE BEEN HAVE BECOME ALL BUT GHOSTS

Caleb Andrew Ward / Director

Geoff Marslett / Actor

Jamie Bibo / Production Designer

Aaron Hunt / Cinematographer RATIONS

Alexander Rhodes-Wilmere / Director

Nichole Perlmutter / Writer RAT NEST

Kelly Spencer / Director

Wen Tan / Producer REENGINEERING SAM

Brian Malone / Director

Cindy Malone / Producer SCATTER GATHER - WHAT MORE?

Zachary Antonio / Co-Director

Carmine Gabbianelli / Co-Director A SONG FOR THE LIVING

Colin James Floom / Co-Director / Producer

Greg Nemer / Co-Director / Editor

Emanuel Isler / Producer

Michael Haskins / Producer TERRENE

Leigh Ann Kleber / Writer

Bryant Kennedy Tovrea / Producer VALLEY MAKER - OH LIGHTNING

Joseph Kolean / Director / Producer / Cinematographer / Editor WANDER

AJ Koch / Co-Director

Will Kingston / Co-Director

AWARD JURORS KRZYSZTOF KIE?LOWSKI AWARD FOR BEST FEATURE FILM

Patrick Hackett

Adam Kersh

Ula Sniegowska MAYSLES BROTHERS AWARD FOR BEST FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

Chiké Okonkwo

Kevin Polowy

Kaily Smith Westbrook AMERICAN INDEPENDENT NARRATIVE AWARD

Jasmine McGlade

Jefferson Moneo

KJ Reith SPIKE LEE FIRST LOOK STUDENT FILM AWARD / LIBERTY GLOBAL INTERNATIONAL STUDENT FILM AWARD / BEST ANIMATED STUDENT SHORT FILM AWARD

Diana Reichenbach

Chris Robinson

Kelly Sears

SCREENWRITING COMPETITION WINNERS EVELYN X EVELYN

Eric Pumphrey / Writer THE SILENCE

Thomas Thonson / Writer



The 39th Denver Film Festival begins Wednesday, November 2, and runs through Sunday, November 13, with screenings at the Sie FilmCenter, the Ellie Caulkins Opera House and the UA Denver Pavilions. For tickets and the full film schedule, go to denverfilm.org.

