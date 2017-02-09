menu

Mortified Wallows in Hilarious Teen Angst, Masturbation and Heavy-Metal Fixations

Seven Things to Do Instead of Watch Super Bowl 2017


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Mortified Wallows in Hilarious Teen Angst, Masturbation and Heavy-Metal Fixations

Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 6:41 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
Mortified
Mortified
Courtesy of Mortified
A A

David Nadelberg found a box full of junk from his childhood, including a love letter. He was mortified. Instead of tossing it, he sought out what other hidden embarrassing treasures people had filed away from their angst-riddled youth.

He recruited a group of readers to share their tidbits, called the event Mortified, and when he found at his performance that the audience couldn't stop laughing — or cringing — he made it a regular series and took it to twenty cities worldwide.

Now it's a franchise: There's a book, a podcast with half a million listeners, and even a Netflix documentary.

"It was really just sort of a fluky thing that came about as a result of that guy David finding the letter," says David Blatt, who is organizing Denver's next Mortified event, on Valentine's Day.

Blatt got involved with the series when he was living in San Francisco, and when he moved to the Mile High City, he decided to form a local chapter. In the years since, he has become head producer.

Mortified
Mortified
Courtesy of Mortified

Related Stories

The funniest mortifying moments shared at the events are ones with "super quirky details," Blatt says. He recalls a story about a girl who was dating a guy who claimed to be a vampire. "Instead of a first kiss, he talked about draining her blood."

It's all about sharing life's most awkward moments. "People get really excited for the chance to share those things that they thought were so private," Blatt says.

Who gets to take to the mic? "Everybody from Plain Jane to Retta from Parks and Recreation or Elijah Wood."

Blatt adds, "It's a fun, unique process. People come to my house with a bag of journals they never thought would be seen by anyone else. We go together through that stuff and find the elements that have a through line, and we'll whittle down those pieces — never adding anything at all, of course, just whittling down whatever they've got."

Maybe they pick stories about a crush they couldn't stop obsessing over, or challenging relationships, or awkward experiences going abroad.

Mortified
Mortified
Courtesy of Mortified

Each show features five or six people and some kind of house band. In Denver, that band will be Hot Lunch.

Upcoming Events

"Each song played live underscores something just read by the readers; it will be a throwback from the era that reader grew up in," Blatt says.

At the Denver edition of Mortified, Indra will talk about growing up as an Indian woman in ultra-white Boulder; Terrence will wax about his shame masturbating in high school and how he tried to turn it into a transcendent act through poetry; Jonny 5, of the Flobots, will share his handcrafted comic books.

"We try to highlight the many different voices of folks in Colorado. At the last show, there was a trans guy. We're always bringing in people of color and people of different backgrounds and orientations," says Blatt. "That's part of the mission of the organization."

Mortified takes place at 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 14, at the Boulder Theater; for tickets, $18 to $22, go to the Boulder Theater website.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

Related Event

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Boulder Theater
More Info
More Info

2032 14th St.
Boulder, CO 80302

303-786-7030

www.bouldertheater.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >