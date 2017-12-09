Our Ten Most-Read Arts Stories in 2017

Denver's artists and cultural institutions had a busy 2017, but some of our readers' favorite stories were about what's to come: notably the Dead Sea Scrolls and the Santa Fe arts juggernaut Meow Wolf, which flirted with opening a Denver branch all year long. In other news, a Netflix show was filmed at a Colorado College professor's home, a naked reality-TV star had an epic fight with a jungle pig, gentrification dominated the cultural conversation, and residents continued loving tattoos, fireworks and Instagram. Continue on for the most-read arts and culture stories of 2017.
1. "Matt Wright Killed a Jungle Pig on Naked and Afraid XL but Got Taken Out by a Bug"
We're wishing Matt Wright a healthier 2018. Read more here.
2. "Our Souls at Night, Premiering Tonight, Filmed at Colorado College Prof's Home"
Colorado College professor David Hendrickson found an unusual note on his door last year about loaning his Colorado Springs home to filmmakers for a Netflix show for two months. Read more here.
3. "Six Best Places to Get Tattooed on Friday the 13th in Denver"
Friday the 13th has evolved into an unofficial holiday at many American tattoo shops. Read more here.
4. "Denver Museum Hooks the Dead Sea Scrolls for Spring"
The Dead Sea Scrolls exhibit will open on March 16, 2018, at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Read more here.
5. "The Best Fourth of July Festivals, Fireworks Shows and Parties in Denver"
There was no shortage of officially sanctioned fireworks and festivals in the Mile High City. Read more here.
6. "Dave Chappelle's Biggest Show of 2017 Is Happening in Colorado"
Dave Chappelle performed on July 15, 2017, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Read more here.
7. "RIP, Art: RiNo Residents Mourn the Death of the River North Neighborhood"
Artist, activists and residents of the River North Arts District claim the neighborhood is booting out actual artists. Read more here.
8. "The Twenty Best Instagrammers in Denver in 2017"
Instagram is the medium of choice for many Colorado-based photographers. Read more here.
9. "Meow Wolf, Santa Fe's Art Sensation, Could Add a Denver Outpost"
Since early 2017, there has been talk about Meow Wolf coming to Denver.... Read more here.
10. "Film on the Rocks Showcases Grateful Dead, Swayze, Drag Queens and Twisters"
The years go on, but Red Rocks stays dreamy for concerts, film, yoga and anything else we can find to do up there. Read more here.
