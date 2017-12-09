Our Ten Most-Read Arts Stories in 2017

It's been a busy year for the arts in Denver.

Denver's artists and cultural institutions had a busy 2017, but some of our readers' favorite stories were about what's to come: notably the Dead Sea Scrolls and the Santa Fe arts juggernaut Meow Wolf, which flirted with opening a Denver branch all year long. In other news, a Netflix show was filmed at a Colorado College professor's home, a naked reality-TV star had an epic fight with a jungle pig, gentrification dominated the cultural conversation, and residents continued loving tattoos, fireworks and Instagram. Continue on for the most-read arts and culture stories of 2017.

1. "Matt Wright Killed a Jungle Pig on Naked and Afraid XL but Got Taken Out by a Bug"

We're wishing Matt Wright a healthier 2018. Read more here.