Ten Things to Do for Mother's Day for Ten Types of Moms

With so many different types of moms out there, it's impossible to pick just one Mother's Day adventure. From super active moms to ones that long for a laugh to mommies that just want to eat the day away, there's something for everyone to do this weekend. Here are ten awesome options.

For the Funny Mom

Local comedians Shayna Ferm and Tracey Tee are bringing their iconic The Pump and Dump Show back to the city for another Mother's Day Eve spectacular. This is the sixth year the two moms have hosted it, and you can bet it's just as funny as it was on day one. Expect music, comedy, games, prizes, a dance party and lots of drinking. After all, the next day is Mother's Day, so shouldn't someone else get up with the kids? See it Saturday, May 12 at the Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $26.

For the History Buff Mother

If you're in need of a little walkabout this holiday weekend, on Saturday, May 12, the Fairmount Cemetery, 430 South Quebec Street, will host its annual Mother's Day tour. But why, one may ask, should the graveyard be the place to bring mom? Perhaps it's to help ease her morbid curiosity about the lives of famous women from Colorado. Such ladies includes Elizabeth Iliff Warren, who co-founded the Iliff School of Theology at the University of Denver, a number of actresses, and famous woman like May Bonfils, Mattie Siilks, Emily Griffith, and more. The two-hour tour starts at the Chapel in the Pines at 10 a.m., and is free to all mothers accompanied by a child or adult who pays the $12 ticket fee.

Music at the Boettcher Concert Hall. Brandon Marshall

For the Musical Mama

Bring culture and class to Mother's Day this year by booking tickets for Mozart's "Elvira Madigan Piano Concerto No. 21" at Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th Street. After all, many moms feel their life with kids has made them circus performers, not unlike the real Elvira Madigan, a tightrope walker who inspired the 1967 film that helped bring a piece from Mozart's "Piano Concerto No. 21" into the limelight. But, unlike the heroine of the story, this concert will give mom a happy ending this weekend (Madigan was killed by her lover) and hopefully add a little peace and beauty to the chaos of everyday. The show is at 1 p.m. and tickets start at $20.

For the Business Mommy

Moms are tough, so why not learn about other strong, passionate women during this walking tour dubbed, The Influential Women of Denver Mother's Day Tour. Not only can you and your mother, grandmother or wife enjoy a jaunt around downtown, but the host of this Denver Impulse Tour will divulge tidbits about all sorts of powerful women who used to grace the streets of the city. The two-and-a-half-hour tour leaves on Sunday from Milkbox Ice Creamery, 1701 Wynkoop Street, at 2:30 p.m. and runs $40 per person (Admission includes a cocktail, photo and surprise gift for mom).

The Bloody Mary bar at Punch Bowl Social in Stapleton. Linnea Covington

For the Food-Loving Mom

There are tons of special Mother's Day brunches out there, but none quite like the one going on at both Punch Bowl Social locations in Stapleton and Baker. For starters, when you arrive, each mom gets a mimosa (virgin drinks available as well). Chase that with a plate from the decadent brunch buffet, an extravaganza that includes an omelet station, taco bar, salad bar, biscuits, eggs, breakfast meats, and a pile of pastries and desserts. Follow up the meal with games galore, which means Skee-Ball, ping pong, board games and more. As a bonus, each mom gets the chance to roll a strike and win brunch on the house. The special event runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., costs $25 per adult and $12 for kids twelve and under, and children under five eat free. (And for more places to eat, see our Mother's Day brunch guide).

EXPAND Second Star From the Right story time in Berkeley. Linnea Covington

For the Literary Mother

Entertain the kids and give yourself a break this Mother's Day by bringing them by for a free hour of children's stories at the charming house that makes up Second Star From the Right in Berkeley. The focus will be books by Eric Carle (think, The Very Hungry Caterpillar) as well as books all about mom. Just remember to pack a snack and water and then let the staff entrance your children with books. If they are older kids, you can let them listen as you wander the tight shelves of the bookstore and pick up a couple tomes to read later. The event starts at 10:30 a.m. in front of the bookstore.

Yogis in practice at Kindness Yoga. Kindness Yoga South Broadway Facebook Page

For the Zen Mama

Nothing says "Happy Mother's Day" like a gift of time to do yoga. Three of the Kindness Yoga studios – Golden, Hilltop and Capitol Hill – are offering a free class at 2 p.m. for all you mamas out there. The Golden location is doing a 75-minute align and flow, good for beginners and those looking to take an easy and restorative class. The other two offer 75-minute Vinyasa courses, something a little more traditional. Attend for free and even bring a comped guest if you're in the mood.

For the Girly Girl Mommy

Let mom build her own bouquet this Mother's Day at Hotel Teatro, 1100 14th Street, in downtown. Fluorescence Flowers will host the four-hour event (you can come in any hour in between) on May 12, just in time for the bunch to be brightening the window at home come Sunday. Floral experts will be on hand to help craft the bouquet, and attendees can choose from small ($30), medium ($40) or large ($50) bouquets. An extra buck will get you a vase, and mimosas and coffee will be passed out as you build. Go alone and make one for your mother, or let her do her own arrangement.

The store front for Balefire Goods in Arvada. Balefire Goods

For the Mother Who Loves to Shop

Let mom do her own shopping for a special, wearable gift this year, by taking her to the Mother's Day Trunk Show on Saturday, May 12. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. four female artisans will be at Balefire Goods, 7417 Grandview Avenue, Arvada, in Olde Town Arvada to showcase their unique jewelry. Artists including Nikki Nation, Kirsten Denbow, Studio Luna Verde and Adriane Panciera. It's a small sampling of amazing works one can find in Colorado, and a great way for mom to get something she will treasure always. Attendees can sip complimentary mimosas and nibble on chocolate from the Honduras Chocolate Company as they shop.

For the Fitness Mom

Celebrate all moms by running, jogging or walking this Mother's Day 5K in City Park. The event is in its eighth year and has been popular since the get go. Enjoy race-time childcare, a fun kids' race, the post-race expo and awesome prizes. Prices vary on group size, starting at $45 for an individual. If you register for the race before Friday, May 11, you can get brunch after the race as well as a T-shirt (while supplies last). The event starts at 9:30 a.m., and if you're still going strong, participants can enjoy discounted entry at the Denver Zoo after.