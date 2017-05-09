Seven Ways to Celebrate Mother's Day in Denver

EXPAND Mother's Day is here. Here are seven ways to celebrate. Ken Hamblin III

Mother's Day has come again, and no matter how you feel about greeting-card commercialism, you know you love your mother. So write her a sweet note and send her some flowers...or if you're lucky enough to live near your mother, take her out for a nice day in Denver.

Here are seven fun, family-friendly things to do this Sunday.

Mother's Day 5K

Sunday, May 14, 9:30 a.m.

City Park

Sporty families can join the annual Mother's Day 5K and work up an appetite for a mid-morning feast. Entry fees are $40 for individuals and $125 for the whole family, and include brunch, a tech T-shirt (if you sign up early enough), and discounted admission to the Denver Zoo. Child care will be provided. For more information, go to the Mother's Day 5K website. Run your heart out.

Mother's Day Family Show

Comedy Works South

Sunday, May 14, 3 p.m.

Family tensions? That's okay. Take Mom to Comedy Works South, where John Heffron is sure to make even stone-faced mothers crack a smile. If you're worried the material will be too risqué, never fear. It's a family-friendly affair – and not the kind your mom and dad had behind each other's back when you were a kid and blissfully oblivious to their shenanigans. This event is just an afternoon of laughs, and it's a bargain, to boot: Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at the Comedy Works website.

Annual Serenata Madrelinda (Serenade to our Beautiful Mothers)

Sunday, May 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center

Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center will host a Mother's Day brunch replete with Caribbean-inspired Latin piano music played by New York-based composer and performer Desmar Guevara. Brunch includes regional Chicano food, pastries, hot coffee and mimosas. Tickets are $50 per family or $160 for four families. For more information, call 303-296-0219.

