menu

Seven Ways to Celebrate Mother's Day in Denver

The Ten Best Film Events in Denver in May


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Seven Ways to Celebrate Mother's Day in Denver

Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 7:55 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
Mother's Day is here. Here are seven ways to celebrate.EXPAND
Mother's Day is here. Here are seven ways to celebrate.
Ken Hamblin III
A A

Mother's Day has come again, and no matter how you feel about greeting-card commercialism, you know you love your mother. So write her a sweet note and send her some flowers...or if you're lucky enough to live near your mother, take her out for a nice day in Denver.

Here are seven fun, family-friendly things to do this Sunday.

Seven Ways to Celebrate Mother's Day in Denver
Jeffrey Beall at Flickr

Mother's Day 5K
Sunday, May 14, 9:30 a.m.
City Park
Sporty families can join the annual Mother's Day 5K and work up an appetite for a mid-morning feast. Entry fees are $40 for individuals and $125 for the whole family, and include brunch, a tech T-shirt (if you sign up early enough), and discounted admission to the Denver Zoo. Child care will be provided. For more information, go to the Mother's Day 5K website. Run your heart out.

Seven Ways to Celebrate Mother's Day in Denver
John Heffron

Mother's Day Family Show
Comedy Works South
Sunday, May 14, 3 p.m.
Family tensions? That's okay. Take Mom to Comedy Works South, where John Heffron is sure to make even stone-faced mothers crack a smile. If you're worried the material will be too risqué, never fear. It's a family-friendly affair – and not the kind your mom and dad had behind each other's back when you were a kid and blissfully oblivious to their shenanigans. This event is just an afternoon of laughs, and it's a bargain, to boot: Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at the Comedy Works website.

Annual Serenata Madrelinda (Serenade to our Beautiful Mothers)
Sunday, May 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center
Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center will host a Mother's Day brunch replete with Caribbean-inspired Latin piano music played by New York-based composer and performer Desmar Guevara. Brunch includes regional Chicano food, pastries, hot coffee and mimosas. Tickets are $50 per family or $160 for four families. For more information, call 303-296-0219.

Related Stories

Read on for more ways to celebrate Mother's Day.


Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >