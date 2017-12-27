Fitness Trainer and Bikini Model Lauren Delucca Spotted in Feathers

Denver models often follow several career paths — not only to make a living, but also to explore all of their interests. At the most recent Denver Fashion Weekend, we ran into Lauren Delucca, a model and former Miss Wyoming who's also an aesthetic nurse specialist, certified fitness trainer and professional bikini competitor who competed in a recent Ms. Bikini America competition in Las Vegas. (She won.) Delucca's father is from Puerto Rico, and her mother hails from Philadelphia; she was born in Iowa. "I’ve lived in Arizona and Wyoming, and have now called Cherry Creek and Denver my home for six years," she says. We stopped to chat with her about her whimsical, feather-fringed look and what inspires her exotic sense of style.

Westword: Who or what inspires your style?

Lauren Delucca: My cultural background, the places I’ve lived and traveled to, the people I love, and whatever adventure the new day brings dictates what I’m in the mood to wear. My peers would probably describe my style as beachy and bohemian with a luxe flair.

What is your favorite color?

All neutrals and metallics pull my wardrobe together, but I am drawn to turquoise, which was my favorite piece to accessorize with when living in Scottsdale. Red also catches my eye.

What is your favorite accessory?

I am usually wearing some type of Pucci, Ferragamo or Hermes silk scarf…even to the gym! And feathers, of course! As a former beauty queen, I am always attracted to bling!

What is your style mantra, or something you say to yourself while getting dressed?

Everything in moderation — including moderation.

EXPAND Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Where do you shop for fashion?

You can find me perusing boutiques and art festivals, but once in a while, I will get lost in Saks [Fifth Avenue] or Neiman Marcus. I used to work in the designer department at Nordstrom, so that is my sanctuary at times. Most of my shopping is done when I travel to NYC, L.A., Vegas, or San Francisco, when visiting my sister. I have garments in my closet from the ’90s that I like to revive and reinvent. I enjoy mixing vintage and deconstructed looks with higher-end accoutrements.

What is your favorite film?

Star Wars anything!

What is your jam of the moment, or favorite song right now?

I listen to every genre, but lately it has been an eclectically random blend including Melosence, deadmau5, Die Antwoord, Andrew Lloyd Webber compositions and Bessie Smith.

What three words best describe your style?

More is more!

EXPAND Photo by Mauricio Rocha

How did you decide on this outfit?

I was at home sipping tea and watching classic movies when a friend persuaded me to get off the couch and throw on “any old thing” and come out. Thirty minutes later, in an epic pink-ostrich-feather two-piece ensemble, a bare face, ballerina bun and an [Alexander] McQueen scarf, I was sitting front row and center at this premier runway event. That’s how I roll: risk-taking and procrastinating with style.

Who designed your fringe outfit?

This was found at a local boutique in Cherry Creek. There was no tag, no size, no label. I didn’t even try it on, but knew it would be a great template for some of my crazy costume jewelry. I just snagged it and wore it a week later at a fashion show I was walking in at a pageant in Las Vegas.

Like Delucca, always remember more is more with fashion, Denver.