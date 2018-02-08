Pachucos y Sirenas Looks Back at 1940s Chicano Counterculture

In the 1930s and ’40s, being brown in the United States meant being unwelcome here, and in that climate, Chicano men and women known as Pachucos and Pachucas created a subculture that expressed Mexican-American pride. Museo de las Americas' newest exhibit, Pachucos y Sirenas, takes a nostalgic look at that era of Chicano history.

The show includes works about Caló, the slang that has shaped how Chicanos in the Southwest speak Spanish today, as well as rebellion and cultural pride. It explores the boundaries that Latina women push to reclaim their sexuality and individuality. Pachucos y Sirenas is also about the zoot suits and other fashion that came with that rebellion.

The show will spotlight artists including Justin Favela, Antonia Fernandez, Carlos Frésquez, Josiah Lopez, Jerry Vigil, and Daniel Salazar who have made works showing the impact that the Pachuco era had on the American experience. Also on the bill: fashion designers Cha Cha Romero and Alejandra Peralta, the Suavecito Car Club and artist Alfredo Cardenas.