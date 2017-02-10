National Western Stock Show Takes Over Denver County Fair

Hello, National Western Stock Show! Aaron Thackeray

For years, almost all of Colorado's 64 counties had county fairs — but not Denver County. That changed in 2011, when a crew of artistic entrepreneurs introduced the first Denver County Fair at the National Western Complex.

"These were invented to celebrate rural communities," said promoter Dana Cain in announcing plans for the inaugural county fair in Denver, "but Denver has no rural. We are all urban. So, for instance, our rodeo won't involve animals. It will be done on skateboards and bicycles." Other activities included competitive baking, competitive eating, a craft show, an art show, a freak show and chickens, since backyard gardening and egg-gathering was about as rural as Denver got.

The inaugural fair freak show. Christopher Morgan

The award-winning fair (three Best of Denver honors in a row) bills itself as "mixing up a big batch of tradition with a side of NOW." But this year, give added emphasis to tradition, because the National Western Stock Show is taking over the Denver County Fair. The official announcement isn't coming for a week or so, but NWSS head Paul Andrews let the cat (or is that Hello Kitty?) out of the bag at a dinner for Stock Show volunteers last night.

The NWSS is at the center of a $1.2 billion project to make the National Western Complex a year-round event area and economic generator for the city, so corralling the fair makes sense — and the annual extravaganza is a perfect place to celebrate rural as well as urban interests. But will the more novel attractions survive under NWSS stewardship? The controversial pot pavilion is already a thing of the past, but the pussy pavilion has proved a big hit.

Organizers aren't talking, but we'll soon be able to see the results of the switch: This year's Denver County Fair is August 4-6 at the National Western Complex. Find out more at denvercountyfair.org.