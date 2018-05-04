NeverAgain: Uncensored Student Art Show Addresses Mass Shootings

Soon after the mass shootings at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Nancy Noyes of Noyes Art Designs decided to host an exhibit showcasing works by Denver and Boulder high school students responding to the traumatic event. The show, titled #NeverAgain: The Conversation Continued, opens May 4 at ATC/DEN and includes photographs, ceramics and drawings.

The students' perspectives are uncensored, and “they can say whatever they want,” says artist Chloé Besson, fine-arts coordinator at Noyes and the show's main organizer. “They can express their frustration without feeling like, ‘Oh, we’re just kids. No one is listening.’”

The students' creative work helps them process their emotions, Besson adds. “We feel that this could be multiple things,” she explains. “It could be a safe place to express. It can be healing in the sense that maybe these kids who don’t go to Columbine or weren’t in Parkland still…they have lockdowns going on, they have new drills they have to deal with. They’re nervous. They’re anxious. In their own process of making a piece, personally, as an artist, I think it can be really meditative.”