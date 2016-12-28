New Year's Eve 2016: Ten Suggestions for Tardy Types in Denver

Ken Hamblin III

According to WalletHub, Denver is the fourth-best place in the country for celebrating New Year’s Eve. (By its count, Orlando rates the top slot.) But we disagree: We’re high on all the different ways you can spend December 31 in the Mile High City, from watching free fireworks to running around Washington Park to boogying in black tie. Still undecided about what to do? Here are some quick suggestions, grouped by type.

EXPAND Downtown Denver is lit up for the season. Brandon Marshall

Bargain Hunters: Once again, downtown Denver will be celebrating the end of the year with two rounds of fireworks, at 9 p.m. and again at midnight. The show is free, and so is the people-watching.

Early Birds: If you can’t make it until 9 p.m. for the first round of fireworks, head to the Children’s Museum at noon on December 31, for the annual Noon Year’s Eve Party. The Rink at Belmar in Lakewood will also be celebrating with a special countdown at noon.

Athletes: For the 32nd year, the Resolution 5K will take runners around Washington Park; wear New Year’s Eve duds for a chance to win prizes. You’ll be done in time to head to Topgolf in Centennial, which is offering drinks, dining and neon golfing.

Jokesters: Both Comedy Works locations will be offering the kind of top-notch talent that has earned the outfit a reputation as one of the best places for comedy in the country. Or take a chance on improv at Bovine Metropolis.

Avanti offers lots of options. Danielle Lirette

Foodies: Restaurants across the metro area are offering special deals and champagne toasts on New Year’s Eve. Go as high-end as Frasca or take your pick from six eateries at Avanti in LoHi. Celebrate Hawaiian-style at Rebel Restaurant or enjoy a Prince-inspired feast at Beast + Bottle.

