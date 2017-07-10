Comedian Nick Offerman Is Bringing His Full Bush to Denver
If you don't follow comedy closely, you probably best remember the hilarious comic, woodworker and author Nick Offerman for his curmudgeonly man's-man role as Ron Swanson on Parks and Recreation.
Today, the hairy comic announced that his tour, Full Bush, is hitting Denver. Offerman will be at the Paramount Theatre on Sunday, October 22.
Tickets, starting at $39.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 14. They can be purchased at Altitude Tickets, Paramount Denver, at the Pepsi Center box office or by phone at 866-461-6556.
