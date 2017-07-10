menu

Comedian Nick Offerman Is Bringing His Full Bush to Denver

Monday, July 10, 2017 at 10:45 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com
If you don't follow comedy closely, you probably best remember the hilarious comic, woodworker and author Nick Offerman for his curmudgeonly man's-man role as Ron Swanson on Parks and Recreation.

Today, the hairy comic announced that his tour, Full Bush, is hitting Denver. Offerman will be at the Paramount Theatre on Sunday, October 22.

Tickets, starting at $39.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 14. They can be purchased at Altitude Tickets, Paramount Denver, at the Pepsi Center box office or by phone at 866-461-6556.

Paramount Theatre
1621 Glenarm Place
Denver, CO 80202

303-623-0106

www.paramountdenver.com

