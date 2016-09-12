No False Idols In Week Three of Ultimate Queen All-Stars Competition

Two down, five to go until an Ultimate Queen All-Star is crowned. Anya Nees

In week three of the Ultimate Queen All-Stars competition at Tracks, the seven remaining contestants were challenged to present a tribute to their favorite "Idols," with the most unique celebrity tribute winning its creator queen of the night.

The contest's judges — Mariah Spanic, Felony Misdemeanor and Victoria Sexton - were joined by the queen of L.A. drag, Melissa Befierce, and had their claws ready, reminding the girls that they were "the best" as All-Stars and that they needed to be better than the best if they wanted to take the competition. It was a fair and necessary note as the battle ramped up.

Mani Queen's unique Gaga/MJ mash-up was electrifying. Keith Garcia

Cherry Poppins opened with a nod to bizarre Drag Race alum Alaska Thunderfuck. Mani Queen, who'd won the first to contests, presented a creative mashup in the music and looks of Lady Gaga and Michael Jackson (though really she looked more like Peaches), Kyile Vanderpump paid tribute to Mean Girl Regina George, Valerie Shearz hoofed it with her version of Paula Abdul, Arial StaxXx sang live and then went sync for her take on Rihanna, Anka Shayne returned nearly naked for a tribute to Gaga and Gia StaxXx closed out the show with an adorable Celia Cruz.

In the end, Valerie took the crown: Not known for her dance move, she popped out of her box and presented a choreographed number that was mostly flawless (check the video for the world's most perfect accidental wig loss) and demonstrated new range and prowess.

Valerie Shearz showed she was forever your girl with a dancy Paula Abdul tribute. Keith Garcia

At the bottom were Anka Shayne, whose ambitous number, complete with dancers, tripped her up; and Kyile, whose tribute was clever but just shy of being as smudgeproof as her idol. The two met at midnight for a lippsync battle to Britney Spears's ubiquitous "Toxic," and Anka was ultimately sent packing — but not before she'd collected a clutch of new fans and a sweet shot of confidence to take her into future drag endeavors in town.

This Thursday the remaining queens — Arial, Cherry, Gia, Kyile, Mani, and Valerie — face an "Animals" challenge, and are charged with presenting a head-to-toe performance of their favorite wild thing.

Until then, here are some clips from week three of the competition:

Cherry shows off a sweet new butt. Keith Garcia

Mani Queen mixed Gaga with MJ for a pop smoothie. Keith Garcia

Kyile's Regina George was totally "fetch". Keith Garcia

Valerie went our of her box and danced her way to a challenge win. Keith Garcia

Arial StaxXx was nervous of how her live singing went over. Keith Garcia

Anka Shayne listens cautiously to the judges. Keith Garcia

Gia's Celia Cruz was full of joy. Keith Garcia

Ultimate Queen All-Stars continues Thursdays at Tracks, 3500 Walnut Street. Doors open at 7 p.m., with new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars starting at 7:30 p.m.; the UQ All-Stars competition rolls after that, and the party continues until 2 a.m. Admission for 18+ is a $5 cover, $10 after 10 p.m.; 21+ is free. Find more info at tracksdenver.com.

