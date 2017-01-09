No Western Welcome at Denver International Airport This Weekend

EXPAND Westword

Visitors landing at Denver International Airport didn't get much of a Western welcome this past weekend. A new train announcement — recorded by a fast-talking auctioneer — touted the National Western Stock Show and a related exhibit on the bridge leading to concourse A. But once you passed the sign for that exhibit, all the cases empty.

Turns out that last week's snow didn't just snarl traffic: It also drifted into some of the items destined for the True Colorado Western Heritage, Then & Now display, according to airport spokesman Heath Montgomery.

But now many of the cases have been loaded with Stock Show paraphernalia, he says, and the rest of the exhibit should be up by tomorrow. In the meantime, tourists eager to experience real Western heritage, then and now, can just heed to the National Western Stock Show, which will be roping in visitors through Sunday, January 23.

