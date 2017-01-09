menu

No Western Welcome at Denver International Airport This Weekend

R.I.P., William (Bill) Potts — Denver Sculptor of the People


No Western Welcome at Denver International Airport This Weekend

Monday, January 9, 2017 at 1:49 p.m.
By Patricia Calhoun
Westword
Visitors landing at Denver International Airport didn't get much of a Western welcome this past weekend. A new train announcement — recorded by a fast-talking auctioneer — touted the National Western Stock Show and a related exhibit on the bridge leading to concourse A. But once you passed the sign for that exhibit, all the cases empty.

Turns out that last week's snow didn't just snarl traffic: It also drifted into some of the items destined for the True Colorado Western Heritage, Then & Now display, according to airport spokesman Heath Montgomery.

But now many of the cases have been loaded with Stock Show paraphernalia, he says, and the rest of the exhibit should be up by tomorrow. In the meantime, tourists eager to experience real Western heritage, then and now, can just heed to the National Western Stock Show, which will be roping in visitors through Sunday, January 23.

Patricia Calhoun
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword, Denver’s News and Arts weekly, in 1977; she’s been the editor there ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly Colorado Public Television roundtable Colorado Inside Out, the former president of the Association of Alternative Newsweeklies -- a post that got her an unexpected interview with former President Bill Clinton in front of a thousand people (while she was in flip-flops) -- and played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City.
