November's Best Look: Emma Stone on the Red Carpet at La La Land Premiere

EXPAND Actress Emma Stone at opening night of the Denver Film Festival. Mauricio Rocha

We found the street-style look of the month on a red carpet rather than asphalt, when actress Emma Stone arrived at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House for opening night of the 39th annual Denver Film Festival. The romantic musical-comedy La La Land made its Denver premiere that night, and the film's director, Damien Chazelle, walked the carpet along with Stone. But the crowd's loudest cheer was for the film's star — and her fashion.

EXPAND Emma Stone at the Denver Film Festival. Mauricio Rocha

The 28-year-old actress wore a black Chanel dress, accessorized with a Chanel clutch; she looked stunning. In the film, Stone plays an aspiring actress named Mia, who's trying to make it in the city of dreams. We asked if the actress's personal style resembled that of her character. "Well, it's a little different," she replied. "Mia wears more mini-skirts than me for sure. There's the deep answer." At that, Stone laughed.

EXPAND Director Damien Chazelle at opening night. Mauricio Rocha

Chazelle, who was nominated for an Academy Award for Whiplash, also wowed the crowd. "A lot of this movie is very personal because a lot of what the characters experience, and the locations we shot at, are what I experienced when I moved to L.A.," the director said of his new film. "What the characters feel and how they act, that was my experience as an artist when I moved there. There are many parallels with me and Ryan Gosling's character."

EXPAND Denver Film Festival Director Britta Erickson on the red carpet. Mauricio Rocha

Film Festival Director Britta Erickson was also a star on the red carpet; she wore a black lace Valentino dress with Jimmy Choo heels to opening night. "I was inspired by Emma," she explained. "I saw La La Land at the Telluride Film Festival and I thought that it had to be the opening night film at the festival."

EXPAND Producer Theresa Mercado and director Andrew Novick walked the red carpet together. Mauricio Rocha

Also in attendance on opening night were the duo behind the local documentary Jon Benet's Bicycle: producer Theresa Mercado and director Andrew Novick.

EXPAND Theresa Mercado's shoes were a red-carpet highlight. Mauricio Rocha

Mercado displayed the best pair of heels at opening night, while Novick accessorized with Jon Benet's actual bicycle.

Always display your best style on the red carpet, Denver.

La La Land officially opens in Denver on December 9.

