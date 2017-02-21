Old Crow Medicine Show Will Play Bob Dylan's Blonde on Blonde in Denver
Old Crow Medicine Show will play Bob Dylan's Blonde on Blonde at the Paramount Theatre on May 14.
Old Crow Medicine Show will headline Denver's Paramount Theatre in May to perform Bob Dylan's album Blonde on Blonde in its entirety. The concert will support the release of the band's album, Fifty Years of Blonde on Blonde.
“Fifty years is a long time for a place like Nashville, Tennessee," said Old Crow lead singer Ketch Secor in a statement. "Time rolls on slowly around here, like flotsam and jetsam in the muddy Cumberland River. But certain things have accelerated the pace of our city. And certain people have sent the hands of the clock spinning. Bob Dylan is the greatest of these time-bending, paradigm-shifting Nashville cats.
“By deciding to record his newly found rock ’n’ roll voice in 1966 Nashville, Bob swung the gates of country music wide open; so wide, in fact, that 50 years later there was still enough of a crack left for Old Crow Medicine Show to sneak its banjos and fiddles through the gates with string band swagger,” added Secor.
Old Crow Medicine Show is best known for its iconic roots song "Wagon Wheel."
The concert at the Paramount Theatre takes place Sunday, May 14. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7:30. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at altitudetickets.com, 303-893-8497 or at Altitude Ticket kiosks inside Colorado Dick's Sporting Goods stores.
Below is a full list of Old Crow Medicine Show tour dates:
MAY 2017
4 Santa Barbara, CA @ The Granada Theatre
5 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
6 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
8 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
10 Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
12 Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Hall at Eccles Theater
13 Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen
14 Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
20 Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
22 Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
24 New York, NY @ The Town Hall
25 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
28 Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang
30 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
31 Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE!
JUNE 2017
1 Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
2 Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
8 Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
9 Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
10 St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
11 Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
12 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
UK/Netherlands
JUNE 2017
24 Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
25 Glasgow, UK @ O2ABC
28 London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire
30 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
