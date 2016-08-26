On Stage This Weekend: Footloose, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Kelly and Andrew Uhlenhopp in Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune. Christine Fisk/Denver Mind Media

The new theater season is gearing up, but there are a couple of worthwhile shows still on local stages, including Footloose, at BDTStage, and Vintage Theatre's Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune. Keep reading for our capsule reviews.

Seles VanHuss as Ariel in Footloose. Glenn Ross

Footloose. The story of Footloose was originally inspired by the first-ever prom held in Elmore City, Oklahoma, in 1980: Dancing had been prohibited there since the town’s incorporation in 1898; half the kids attending the prom didn’t even know how to hoof it. Ren, a Chicago teenager who loves to dance, relocates to Bomont, Georgia, a rural backwater, with his mother after his father abandons them both. Miserable and out of place, he’s horrified to find out that no one is allowed to dance. Dancing has been forbidden since four drunk and stoned teenagers died driving home from a dance a few years before. Of course there’s a fire-and-brimstone minister, Reverend Shaw Moore, and of course he has a lovely and rebellious daughter, Ariel, who longs to escape the place. The story is full of stereotypes: Ariel has a trailer-dwelling boyfriend, Chuck Cranston, who hits her, and also a lusty, fun-loving and fun-starved girlfriend, Rusty. Rusty likes farm boy Willard, who can’t dance a lick. Every adult in the place is a stiff-necked prude except for Moore’s wise wife, Vi, and Ren’s compassionate mom, Ethel. No one can possibly doubt that the Reverend will relent before the show’s end and Ren will have everyone dancing like crazy. There are a few glitches to this production. The sound needs to be fine-tuned; it’s often distractingly loud. And while Jean-Luc Cavner, who plays Ren, is charming and appropriately light on his feet, he lacks the dangerous, seductive cool that could convince a group of highly conventional kids to break with tradition, challenge authority and kick off their Sunday shoes. Still, there are also terrific moments and a slew of great songs: “Footloose,” “Let’s Hear It for the Boy,” “Mama Says,” “Almost Paradise,” “Somebody’s Eyes.” There’s also one transcendent and astonishing moment — when Rae Leigh Case, tiny, lithe and almost impossibly strong, twirls dizzyingly on a rope above our heads. Director-choreographer Matthew D. Peters has assembled a large, lively and attractive cast, the dancing goes on almost nonstop, and ultimately you can see why the town succumbs. Presented by BDT Stage through September 3. 5501 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder, 303-449-6000, bdstage.com. Read the full review of Footloose.

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune. Frankie and Johnny work at a greasy spoon in New York. He’s a short-order cook and she's a waitress. When we first encounter them, they’re having passionate sex in the dark. Which leaves us, the audience, in the dark, too, listening to moans, yelps, murmurs and ecstatic exclamations that go on for some time. No sooner has the action ceased and some light come up on stage than Johnny bursts into loud laughter and, under Frankie’s questioning gaze, relates a dumb, unfunny anecdote about having once farted while trying to impress a girl. We discover that the two are on their first date and have just returned to Frankie’s grubby apartment after a disappointing movie and a bad dinner. What follows is the getting-to-know-each-other dance that almost all couples engage in at the beginning, but here it’s particularly complicated. Johnny is a strange, twirling, gesticulating, over-the-top character. He’s already convinced himself that Frankie is his soulmate, and he wants to marry her and have children together. She likes him well enough to consider a second date, but for the moment she just wants him to leave so she can have a glass of milk and watch television in peace. There are some depths to Terrence McNally's 1987 script, and some pleasures. The dialogue is clever and humanistic, seesawing between comedy and pathos. The action is daring and original — and it does feel good seeing a play that assumes we’re all grownups. As the title suggests, there’s a strong streak of romanticism here. Johnny quotes (or misquotes) Shakespeare. Both respond emotionally to music, in particular when a late-night disc jockey who’s been asked by Johnny to play the most beautiful piece in the world, actually responds, coming up with Debussy’s “Clair de Lune.” But though the first act is entertaining, there really isn’t enough going on to sustain an entire evening, and partway through the second act — the couple is still together, still sorting out their feelings — things become static. Fortunately, they're kept alive by the strong performances of real-life couple Andrew and Kelly Uhlenhopp, under the direction of Missy Moore. Presented by Vintage Theatre through September 4, 1468 Dayton Street, Aurora, 303-856-7830, vintagetheatre.org. Read the full review of Frankie and Johnny.